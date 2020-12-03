Owners propose redevelopment of Oceanana Pier property

ATLANTIC BEACH — Developers have proposed big changes for the landmark Oceanana fishing pier and motel property.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council and Planning Board received a major site plan submission Tuesday at a joint meeting in the town hall boardroom on the proposed redevelopment. The owners of the Oceanana Motel, Pier House and manufactured home park at 700 East Fort Macon Road are hoping to redevelop the property by removing most of the existing structures and building 17 townhouses, 127 condominium units, a new pier house and a swimming pool.
The existing ocean fishing pier, the last one in Atlantic Beach, will remain.
Mayor Trace Cooper is one of the owners of this property and abstained from attending the meeting Tuesday. The News-Times is seeking comment from the mayor on the project, including information on how the redevelopment will affect current mobile home residents on the property.
Town Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner presented the board and council with the proposed major site plan Tuesday and said it was the first time the board or the council had seen it.
“They’ll do some upkeep and maintenance to the pier, but that’s the only thing that will stay (from the existing structures),” she said.
The boards opened the public comment period on the major site plan, and due to electronic meeting requirements, the comment period was recessed for an additional 24 hours to allow written comments to be submitted. Town Manager David Walker told the News-Times Wednesday afternoon town officials had received “a couple emails.”
“We’ll hold off taking action until the (council) work session on (Thursday) Dec. 10,” Mr. Walker said. The work session is scheduled for 2 p.m. that day in the town hall boardroom.
Both the council and planning board expressed support for the proposal. However, Councilman Austin Waters said he’s an adjacent landowner near the Oceanana property and both he and another adjacent property owner are concerned about the proposed location of the project’s package treatment plant. The plant is proposed for the northwestern corner of the property, directly on East Fort Macon Road.
“It’s not a desirable thing to have a treatment plant next to residential (property),” Mr. Waters said. “This is a great-looking project, I’d just like something to be considered for that waste treatment plant. It’s just me and this one (other) guy that will be affected; the whole neighborhood will be affected.”
Mr. Waters said he thinks locating the plant on the eastern side of the property, where it won’t be next to residential property, would be preferable.
Atlantic Beach resident Molly Brown also spoke during the public hearing. Ms. Brown, who also lives just west of the Oceanana property, said Tuesday afternoon was the first she’d heard about the proposed project.
“It concerns me this waste treatment plant will be next to the house my husband and I just bought,” Ms. Brown said.
Atlantic Beach resident Susan Hatchell spoke favorably about the initiative. She said she was “really thrilled the pier will be retained,” however she also voiced concern the project might be “cramped” and “over-developed.”
“I think if you scaled it back, that would be good,” Ms. Hatchell said.
Ms. Eitner said the Oceanana owners held an online neighborhood meeting via Zoom the weekend of Nov. 28-29 to discuss the proposed project. She said in addition to the concerns about the treatment plant location, others voiced concerns about potential light pollution.
Ms. Eitner said some concerns were voiced by mobile home park unit owners that they were “caught off guard” by this announcement. However, she said the developers have confirmed the re-development project is “in their lease that it’s going to happen.”
“I believe this developer has taken the steps to make sure this isn’t blindsiding people,” Ms. Eitner said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
