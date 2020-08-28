National Weather Service forecasts cold front Saturday

NEWPORT — The remnants of Tropical Storm Laura will move north of the North Carolina coast Saturday into Saturday night, local weather forecasters report.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing Friday noting the remnants of Laura are forecast to push a cold front across eastern North Carolina, resulting in a threat of severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening.
“The main hazards will be damaging winds and perhaps a tornado or two,” NWS meteorologists said in the briefing. “Gusty southwest (winds) will produce minor water rises 1-2 feet above normal Saturday evening north of Cape Hatteras.”
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.