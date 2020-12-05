Stacy VFD officials say merger with Down East likely

STACY — Officials with Stacy Volunteer Fire Department say a merger with the Down East department is likely after Carteret County commissioners directed staff to initiate it.
County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea appeared in front of the County Board of Commissioners during its meeting Nov. 16 to inform the board the Stacy VFD had defaulted on its contract with the county due to a non-budgeted fuel tank purchase. The topic was not originally included on the agenda for the November meeting, and Stacy VFD Fire Chief Billy Styron told the News-Times the department was not given prior notice it would be an item of discussion at the meeting.
As Mr. Rea explained Nov. 16, Stacy VFD purchased fuel tanks without first getting required approval from the County Fire/EMS Commission. Commissioners cited this reason, combined with the department’s poor fire insurance rating, as cause to direct Mr. Rea to pursue a merger of Stacy VFD with the Down East department.
However, Stacy VFD Treasurer Dan Bartolini told the News-Times the fuel tanks were recommended by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and were purchased using insurance and FEMA money from Hurricane Florence, and the plan had been OK’d by the county hire marshal. In his view, the county commissioners used the tank purchase as an “excuse” to push a merger on the department.
“It was not the most upfront way to do it,” Mr. Bartolini said. “…We’re not for or against a merger, we just want to have an open discussion.”
A representative on the county board of commissioners did not respond to the News-Times’ requests for comment.
Chief Styron said Thursday he and other Stacy VFD board members had met with Mr. Rea and the Down East fire chief several times since Nov. 16, and it seems a merger is the most likely route the volunteer department will take. The department voted on the merger during a meeting Thursday evening, and Chief Styron told the News-Times Friday the majority voted in favor of moving ahead with the merger, though he added the county could have forced the merger regardless of the outcome of the vote.
“It’s pretty much a done deal already,” Chief Styron said. “…We were basically told if we don’t agree to merge (the county) will cancel our contract.”
There are still many details to be worked out, Chief Styron said, such as what will happen to the equipment and whether Stacy’s fire station will stay in use. He said those and other matters will be addressed in the next few months as the merger is finalized, which he expects to be done by February, at the latest.
Chief Styron said while the merger plan is getting some mixed reactions from members, the most important thing to him is Stacy residents have quick, high-quality fire service.
The Down East Fire Department was created in a merger of the former Atlantic and Sea Level departments several years ago. More recently, the county merged the Davis Volunteer Fire Department with the regional department in September after Davis failed an inspection by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
If the merger goes through, Stacy would take on Down East Fire Department’s ISO rating, which is the number the OSFM assigns fire departments based on staffing levels and other factors taken in during inspections. The lower the number, the better the ISO rating, which also translates to lower insurance premiums for homeowners in the district. Stacy VFD currently has an ISO rating of 9S, while Down East has an ISO 5 rating.
Mr. Rea is scheduled to reappear before county commissioners Monday to give the board an update on the merger process. The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
