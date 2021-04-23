Weather service warns of severe thunderstorm risk late Saturday

NEWPORT — Local weather forecasters are warning coastal residents of a chance of severe thunderstorms Saturday evening.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a severe weather threat advisory Friday afternoon. Local meteorologists said a low pressure system is forecast to pass west of the Carteret County area Saturday night, producing a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over eastern North Carolina.
“Additionally, gusty south winds will produce some very minor coastal issues,” the weather service said. Potential hazards include damaging wind gusts, hail, downed tree limbs, power outages, rough seas up to 6 to 11 feet, strong coastal winds up to 30 to 35 knots, minor water rises of around 1 foot and high surf on south-facing beaches.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
