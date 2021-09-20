Planners recommend Carteret commission denies request for new marina along Bogue Sound

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Planning Commission recommended denial of a rezoning request that, if later approved by county commissioners, could turn around 4 acres of waterfront property on George Taylor Road into the site of a boat marina.
Around a dozen residents who live near the property in question and opposed the request, plus several people in support of the applicant, showed up to the planning commission’s monthly meeting Sept. 13 at the administration complex in Beaufort to voice their thoughts. In an attempt to maintain order throughout the meeting, Chairperson Dean Graham limited speakers making public comments to 3 minutes, though some spoke more than once.
The request, from Newport-based Gillikin Land Development LLC, was to rezone 3.95 acres of land at 109 George Taylor Road, located off Highway 24 near where Gales Creek opens into Bogue Sound, from a single-family residential zoning district to the B-2, marine business district. Linda Staab, representing the developer in the request, was the first to speak Monday, saying the property owners’ intent is to build a marina on the parcel.
“As you know, the western half of the county is experiencing growth when the number of boating facilities and marinas available to that area is limited. Existing marinas are at or near capacity and many have waitlists,” she said. “To help a community need, my clients desire to locate a marina on the parcel which currently has a boat ramp. If the property is rezoned to allow a marina, my clients would be required to meet all federal, state and local regulations and permitting prior to proceeding.”
Ms. Staab also noted the property is currently platted for three residential lots and had been up for sale for some time, but there repotedly wasn’t much interest in it.
The current property owner, Gary Gillikin of Gillikin Land Development, was present Monday, as was prospective buyer and developer David Harrison and some others involved in the project.
The other nearby property owners – some who said they’d lived in the area almost their entire lives, and others who recently moved there – expressed various concerns with the proposal, ranging from the potential for increased traffic, noise and water pollution, to questioning whether a marina could even exist there. Several people claimed the water depth can become so low in that part of Gales Creek, it’s sometimes possible to walk across the span.
“Frequently I’ve tried to take a boat through there, and sometimes I get through with no problem at all, there are certainly times when I have to get everybody out of the boat in order to drag the boat across the bar there,” speaker David Peters said. “It’s awfully hard to see how you could have a working marina there like that.”
Mr. Gillikin and Mr. Harrison countered those claims, saying engineers had surveyed the creek and determined, with dredging, its water depths would be sufficient to support a marina.
However, the developers acknowledged they hadn’t yet worked out specific details for the marina, including a layout or how many slips it would have. They said they were waiting for a decision on the rezoning request before proceeding further with the plans.
After hearing out everyone who wished to speak, the planning commission deliberated for a short period of time. Member Eddy Meyers said he did not feel a marina – or another business allowed by the B-2 district – would fit in with the residential nature of the area and he did not feel “comfortable” with approving the request as it stood.
The commission voted 6-1, with member Drew Kennedy casting the sole dissenting vote, to recommend denial of the request. Mr. Kennedy did not say why he opposed the motion to recommend denial.
The request will go before the County Board of Commissioners next month for a public hearing and final decision on the matter.
