MOREHEAD CITY — After hearing from officials representing municipalities on both sides of the issue, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners decided to keep the current ad valorem sales tax distribution method in place.
The board met for its annual business seminar Wednesday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City to discuss the sales tax distribution method, among other topics. County Finance Director Dee Meshaw presented commissioners with information about the two options for sales tax distribution in North Carolina – ad valorem and per capita – and gave figures showing the financial impact if the county were to switch its distribution.
According to Ms. Meshaw’s figures, the Bogue Banks towns, as well as Beaufort and Morehead City, would lose revenue under the per capita method, while the other mainland towns, as well as the county itself, would gain revenue.
The mayors and town managers of several municipalities attended Wednesday’s business seminar to give their thoughts on the issue. Newport Mayor Dennis Barber, who also spoke at the county commissioners’ meeting last month to push for per capita distribution or some hybrid distribution model, said permanent residents in the non-beach towns receive less in revenue per person than on Bogue Banks, meaning those towns can’t fund services to the same extent as the beach towns.
“I think our people deserve sidewalks and everything else like all the beach towns have got,” he said.
Commissioners acknowledged the issue is a difficult one, with “winners and losers” no matter which distribution method is used. Some said they feel the ad valorem is the best method because it balances the needs of the island communities, which have populations that swell during the summer, with those of the municipalities with more stable populations.
“Carteret County is not a typical county USA,” Commissioner Robin Comer said. “…It would be a slap in the face to ignore (second homeowners).”
However, Commissioner Chuck Shinn, who represents Newport on the board, said he was in favor of changing the distribution method.
The board ultimately voted 4-3 in favor of a motion, made by Mr. Comer, to keep the current distribution method in place. Commissioners Chris Chadwick, Jimmy Farrington, Comer and Ed Wheatly voted in favor of the motion and commissioners Mark Mansfield, Bob Cavanaugh and Shinn voted against it.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.