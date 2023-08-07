MOREHEAD CITY - The Morehead City Port is reporting record revenue in fiscal year 2023 as the business continues to expand and push its capabilities.
The N.C. State Ports Authority recorded $79.3 million in revenue this fiscal year, marking a 16.7% increase from the previous year's record of $68 million.
The performance was driven by a strong annual intermodal growth and year-over-year growth in throughput volume, according to a press release from Port communications manager Elly Cosgrove. Intermodal is defined as moving freight by two or more modes of transportation.
Additionally, the Port of Morehead City and the Port of Wilmington moved almost 4.6 million short tons of bulk and breakbulk cargo in the fiscal year, representing a record-breaking 12% year-over-year growth for general cargo volume.
"The entire N.C. Ports team continues to focus on supporting our customers and delivering on our mission, and did a tremendous job identifying solutions to safely grow our volumes during the year," Brian Clark, executive director of the North Carolina State Ports Authority, said.
The port played a pivotal role in handling diverse commodities, including products such as lumber, cement, steel, rubber, paper pulp, fiber pipe, fuselage and locomotives.
The port's performance in bulk cargo saw a considerable boost, mostly driven by agriculture and forest-related exports such as fertilizer, grain, feed, wood chips and wood pellets.
"The general cargo teams in both Wilmington and Morehead City, supported by our business development team, did amazing things this year," Clark said. "They identified unique solutions for our customers, took advantage of ad hoc vessel calls and secured new regular services. Our strategic decision to remain diversified between containers and general cargo continues to serve us well, and will remain a focus going forward."
The success of Morehead City and Wilmington Port's intermodal rail services was yet another standout achievement in FY23.
The ports experienced a 74.2% year-over-year increase in intermodal volume, showing strong connections to inland markets.
The Midwest Express rail service and Queen City Express rail service to Charlotte played a significant role in allowing reliable access to key markets, with an average of more than 550 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per week, according to the press release information provided by the port communications department.
Investments in cold chain infrastructure have also positioned the Wilmington Port as a gateway for the movement of refrigerated cargoes, officials said.
With the nearing completion of Phase 2 of the refrigerated container yard expansion project, the Wilmington port is anticipated to nearly double its plug capacity to almost 1,600.
Looking ahead in Morehead City, officials say the port remains committed to expanding its facilities and services with multiple on-port projects.
Projects in Morehead City include berth improvements, crane rail extension and the construction of new warehouse space.
"Our dedicated, customized approach allows the N.C. Ports team to deliver best-in-class service to our customers," Chief Commercial Officer Hans Bean said. "We continue to identify solutions for our port users and tailor our growth to meet customer needs and long-term plans."
Appropriations funding from the General Assembly will support expansion projects, while revenue from moving cargo and grants will support core investments.
"North Carolina Ports' strong Fiscal Year 2023 performance, along with financial support from annual State Appropriations, allows our team to continue to execute an aggressive expansion plan that will enable us to capture new business, ultimately enhancing the economy of North Carolina," Clark said. "We are extremely grateful for our partners at the local, state and federal levels."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.