Public school students make music, art during coronavirus pandemic

MOREHEAD CITY — The voices may sound a bit muffled, and instrumental rehearsals smaller, but Carteret County public school students won’t let a pandemic stop their music.
In addition, student artists in all grades continue to apply paints, charcoal and crayons to paper and canvases.
The coronavirus pandemic has proven especially challenging for band and chorus students because those disciplines involve expelling air, which medical experts say can spread the virus. Thanks to safety guidelines developed by the school system’s Director of Arts Education Craig Everette, and a team of school music and art teachers, students can still receive instruction, although it may look different.
For example, socially-distanced students have been singing with masks and face shields, although as of 5 p.m. Friday face shields will no longer be used under an executive order issued Sept. 1.
Band students meet in small ensembles. Many times both groups meet outdoors to better circulate the air. With the school system doing in-class and virtual instruction, many students rehearse at home. Technology is also playing a big role.
“We spent the summer researching and writing safety standards that we are now using in our public school art and music classes,” Mr. Everette said.
The guidelines have received recognition across the state, with other school districts requesting copies to incorporate in their schools, according to Mr. Everette. He highlighted several of the safety precautions that have been adopted to protect students and staff:
· All school-owned band instruments were chemically cleaned during the summer to sanitize them.
· Air scrubbers (purifiers) have been purchased and will soon be installed in all band and choral rooms. The scrubbers change the air circulation three times per hour, exceeding the Centers for Disease Control minimum of two times per hour. This will allow band and chorus students to be able to sing or play up to 30 minutes during each class before the aerosol builds too much.
· Band and choral directors stand behind a portable Plexiglas wall while students are singing or playing instruments inside to protect them from aerosol spray that leads to the spread of the coronavirus.
· Chorus students were provided face shields and face masks while singing. They will soon receive a special insert to put under their mask that will provide for better breathing while they sing.
· Band students will soon have special covers for their instruments that will allow them to blow into their instruments indoors. For now, most rehearsals are outside until the covers arrive.
· Elementary art and music teachers have been provided with hospital-grade sanitation supplies for all materials used on their mobile carts while traveling room-to-room for classes.
The purchase of supplies is covered through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds, along with state money.
Students and instructors admit it’s been a challenge, but say it’s worth the sacrifice to be able to create music and art.
Croatan High School band director Michael Self said in addition to teaching small ensembles at school, he offers 15-minute private teaching sessions online. When students rehearse a piece at home, they record themselves playing and post the performance for Mr. Self to review and provide tips.
“Band is very different because we can’t have a full ensemble experience, but we’re working with what we have to provide the best instruction possible,” he said. “It’s more individualized and offers more one-on-one instruction. I think in the end we’ll end up with better individual musicians. The shift for us is to develop individual musicians verses a large group. It’s a different mindset.”
Mr. Self takes many of his small group practices outdoors, especially when it involves woodwinds and brass instruments. Percussionists seem to enjoy the experience, as well.
Mr. Self said for now, there is no marching band or color guard, but he’s hopeful that will change for the second semester.
“There are no sports until February, and we’re hoping we’ll have some sort of performance season then,” he said.
CHS flute player Molly Fahy, a junior, said she’s hopeful there will be a performance season second semester.
“I’ve learned to not take things for granted,” Ms. Fahy said as she rehearsed a piece of music at her house Thursday. “I used to not be as motivated during our band camps and competitions, but right now I would give anything to be in band camp or in one band competition.”
Choral students and directors are also trying to make the best of a bad situation. West Carteret High School choral director Jeffrey Daniels said he takes some of his small group rehearsals outdoors and incorporates the use of video and technology for virtual learning.
“Currently we are able to do some singing in person. Singing is limited to 30 minutes while socially distanced wearing a mask,” he said. “As we begin learning longer pieces of music we will do as much singing as possible outside to reduce the risk even further.”
Mr. Daniels said he’s also using Canvas, an online learning platform, for the students during virtual learning days. Students are able to make recordings, complete assignments and get individual feedback. They can also access instructional resources and video lessons for extra practice.
“We are also focusing more on topics like music composition, improvisation, vocal anatomy and music culture,” he said.
WCHS senior Sunnie Stainback, who has been in chorus since she was a freshman, admitted it’s been hard.
“It’s been pretty tough, but I’m thankful that we can still come together and sing. I think West Carteret is managing this about the best they can,” she said.
The high school theater arts have also had to adjust, with last year’s spring plays canceled due to the pandemic. WCHS junior Nakayla McConnaughey, who has been involved in drama since she was a freshman, said she wasn’t certain if the school would be able to have a spring performance.
“I think they’re looking at doing some things online,” she said. “It’s difficult when you have shows because you want an audience there.”
Arts and music are also affected at the elementary and middle school levels. At Beaufort Elementary School, art teacher Brooke Lupton said art teachers at each school had to assess the layout of their rooms to figure out how to plan activities.
“We've transformed the arts in our school by rethinking the typical classroom setting,” she said. “Currently, I am teaching art outside on the patio behind my art room. It is a wide open space which is quite freeing for each child to participate in.”
Students bring most of their own art supplies, with the school providing additional items that are sanitized between classes.
For virtual students, Ms. Lupton said each teacher has a website where students access weekly assignments. When they complete their work, they can place it in a student gallery.
“It brings me so much joy to see all of their artwork in the gallery that they are creating at home,” she said.
For music classes, BES music teacher Alice Cashwell rolls a cart to each classroom versus students coming to her room. Instead of students singing, she has created a bag that contains small musical instruments for each student. She also placed a small container of Play-Doh in each bag that is used for students to create musical notes.
Ms. Cashwell is teaching basic principles of music, such as single beats and rhythms. Students also hum and do simple dance steps. She uses online programs to teach pupils, with virtual students able to record themselves and post their work online.
BES second-grader Nathan Frisbee said he especially enjoys his art class.
“I think it’s really cool and fun because we get to come outside,” he said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
