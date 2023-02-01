BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Department of Social Services (DSS) is among 28 DSS departments in the region to recently receive gun locks from Trillium Health Resources to distribute to families who own firearms.
Families will also receive education about gun safety, according to a press release from Trillium Health Resources.
Carteret County DSS officials said they received 27 gun locks.
“Trillium Health Resources generously donated a supply of gun locks, which our department will make available to families during the provision of child protective services,” Child Welfare Social Work Program Manager Kody Krebs said. “We are thankful for this continued partnership and encourage firearm owners to safely store their firearms to prevent unintended use or harm.”
The NC General Statute pertaining to the storage of firearms to protect minors states: “Any person who resides in the same premises as a minor, owns or possesses a firearm, and stores or leaves the firearm (1) in a condition that the firearm can be discharged and (2) in a manner that the person knew or should have known that an unsupervised minor would be able to gain access to the firearm, is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor if a minor gains access to the firearm without the lawful permission of the minor’s parents or a person having charge of the minor….”
According to NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), 116 North Carolina children died of a firearm related injury in 2021. Firearms are the leading cause of injury for children in North Carolina.
Trillium officials said they are working to lower the child gun death statistics through this initiative.
“Staff in our DSS offices are crucial points of contact for many families. We thank them for this partnership to educate our communities on safe gun ownership to reduce tragic injuries to children. We also know that by restricting access to firearms we can lessen instances of successful suicide attempts,” Sean Kenny, head of Social Services Engagement at Trillium, said.
The effort is part of Trillium’s One Community program, which started during the coronavirus pandemic to inform people of resources available for mental health services. One Community staff now concentrate on member outreach through health literacy and awareness.
“One Community at Trillium validates that our communities are only as strong as our people,” Patte Whitfield, One Community director, stated. “We participate in local events, sharing that support is always available. We also help explain about conditions and services to improve health literacy in our region. Everyone deserves the chance to live life to their fullest potential.”
Trillium Health Resources is also preparing to launch its Behavioral Health Intellectual/Developmental Disability Tailored Plan (BHIDDTP) to serve members and recipients in its 28-county region. The tailored plans will start Saturday, April 1.
BHIDDTP will coordinate integrated services for physical and behavioral health care needs. According to the Trillium website, the plans are “specifically designed to serve the complex needs of individuals with significant behavioral health disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and traumatic brain injury…”
The plans will also serve uninsured individuals currently receiving state-funded services, regardless of their diagnosis, along with those remaining in Medicaid Direct. For more information, go to http://www.trilliumhealthresources.org/.
