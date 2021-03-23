WASHINGTON, D.C. — There’s still time to give federal officials input on how best to protect fisheries and other marine resources from climate change.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced March 2 it’s holding an agencywide effort to gather initial public input on a section of President Joe Biden’s executive order Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. This section directs NOAA to collect recommendations on how to make fisheries, including aquaculture, and protected resources more resilient to climate change.
Ways of improving resiliency being investigated include changes in management and conservation measures, as well as improvements in science, monitoring and cooperative research. The administration is inviting public input on how best to achieve these objectives.
Anyone interested in submitting comments may do so by sending comments via email to OceanResources.Climate@noaa.gov. The deadline is Friday, April 2.
According to NOAA, the input will inform the administration’s implementation of relevant authorities and its work with federal agencies, state and tribal governments, relevant stakeholders and constituents to ensure more resilient fisheries and protected resources due to climate change.
“Research has shown that fisheries, protected resources, and their habitats and ecosystems are being affected by climate change,” NOAA said in the announcement. “Climate-related changes in ocean ecosystems such as warming oceans, increasing acidification, and rising seas can affect the distribution and abundance of marine species.
“These changes also impact the people and communities that depend on them. At NOAA, we work with partners to understand and respond to changing climate and ocean conditions to help minimize impacts, adapt to changes, and ensure that future generations can enjoy the benefits of healthy marine ecosystems,” the agency continued.
Beyond the public comment period, NOAA will continue to gather input throughout 2021 through meetings, public listening sessions and other means.
Information gathered after the initial deadline for comments will still be collected and considered. Information on listening sessions and how to participate is available at the website fisheries.noaa.gov/national/climate/national-stakeholder-calls-climate-change-executive-order.
