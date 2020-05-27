Fire department burns debris in Cedar Point park

CEDAR POINT — After months of waiting for the right conditions, what is almost surely the biggest bonfire in town history got underway late Tuesday afternoon.
The so-called “Mt. Cedar Point,” a huge debris pile with trees and branches downed during and after Hurricane Florence in September 2018 and piled up in the Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park, began to go up in smoke quickly, lit as a controlled burn by the Western Carteret Fire Department in a grassy area away from trails.
The fire department is just down Sherwood Avenue from the town hall and a mile or two from the park, and Town Administrator David Rief said Chief Kevin Hunter determined Tuesday was a good day to begin the burn.
“We wanted a proper wintertime bonfire but events and weather conspired against us,” quipped Commissioner John Nash, who heads up the town’s parks and recreation efforts.
Mr. Nash said the debris pile, depending upon weather conditions, should be reduced to ash before the weekend. He added that, subject to any change in conditions, the park will remain open to visitors.
The 56-acre park, at the end of Masonic Avenue and adjacent to Boathouse Creek and the White Oak River, is open seven days a week from dawn to dusk.
The town public works department and a private contractor removed dozens of dead trees and cut down dangling and dangerous branches last year in order to make the network of walking trails in the park safe for visitors. The effort delayed the opening of the park, which happened last fall. It has remained open through the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Cedar Point purchased the land for $2.8 million in April 2019 after voters in November 2018 approved a $2.5 million bond referendum to fund most of the purchase cost.
The Western Carteret Fire Department is overseeing the burn to make sure it doesn’t get out of hand. Park visitors are urged to keep a safe distance from the smoldering fire and to stay out of the way of any firefighters on the site.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
