County seeks public comments on proposal to convert public park land to site for new Down East fire station

SEA LEVEL — Carteret County is taking public comments now through mid-April on a proposal to convert 5 acres of public land in Mariners Park to the site of a new station for the Down East Fire Department.
The county issued a notice March 14 notifying the public of the opening of the comment period. Feedback will be accepted for 30 days following the notice and can be sent to the attention of Arrington Moore at 210 Turner St., Beaufort, NC 28516, or by email to Arrington.moore@carteretcountync.gov.
The existing Down East fire station in Sea Level, at 647 Highway 70, is subject to severe flooding, especially during storm events like hurricanes, according to officials. For that reason, along with the fact the county recently consolidated several individual fire departments into the Down East Fire Department, county commissioners agreed last July to deed 5 acres of land in Mariners Park to the Down East Fire Department so it could pursue grants to construct a new fire station there.
Mariner’s Park sits above the floodplain on relatively high ground, meaning it should be spared from the worst flooding during storms. It is also in a central location for Down East, meaning the Stacy station can be closed once it’s constructed, while the Davis and Atlantic stations would be kept as satellite stations.
The county is in the running for a Federal Emergency Management Agency Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, or BRIC, grant to fund the proposed project. The county has estimated construction at about $3.5 million. The state has committed $500,000 toward the project, which would cover the required county match if the BRIC grant is awarded.
