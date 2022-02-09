Peletier board to discuss contract with county for sheriff’s deputy to patrol town

PELETIER — Peletier might soon contract with the county for a Carteret County sheriff’s deputy to patrol the town.
During the board of commissioners’ meeting Monday night in the town hall, Commissioner Steven Overby made a motion to add the discussion of the idea to the agenda for the Monday, March 7 meeting, and the rest of the board agreed.
The concept appears to have strong support among residents in the rapidly growing western town. In an online survey distributed last month of what services residents want, close to 70% responded that increased law enforcement was either “extremely” or “very” important. Many talked not only about crime, but traffic control and safety on the roads.
Peletier and Bogue are the only municipalities in the county without some sort of law enforcement service. Most of the towns, including nearby Cape Carteret, have their own police departments, while nearby Cedar Point has for years contracted with the sheriff’s office for a deputy who works in the town 40 hours per week.
Cedar Point pays 90% of Deputy Kurt Nakamura’s salary, or $66,674, and the county pays the remaining 10%.
Mr. Overby, elected to the board last November, researched county records and found the average response time for a deputy to get to Peletier is 24 minutes. After the election, he said getting a full time deputy in town would be his top priority.
Commissioner Tim Quinn, also elected to the board for the first time in November, said Tuesday he supports the concept, as well.
“I think it’s a good idea,” he said. “I would definitely like to see it. To me it’s the biggest objective.”
Still, Mr. Quinn said, “I want to see how much it would cost. I’m trying to be prudent with the taxpayers’ money.”
Peletier’s property tax rate is 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value, and the entire budget for fiscal year 2021-22 is $168,850.
Mayor Dale Sowers could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
In other business at the meeting, Mr. Overby asked for and received permission to start an official Peletier Facebook page and to update the town’s website to make it more functional in terms of providing information to residents and others.
“I made it clear in my comments…that my intention in creating the Facebook page was solely in the interest of transparency and (to) increase community engagement,” Mr. Overby said Tuesday.
“Dale (Mayor Sowers) said he would prefer someone independent from the Board of Commissioners manage the Facebook page due to potential legalities. I told him that I agree.”
Mr. Overby said Tuesday he suggested Lauren Daniels, a nearby resident who has been attending town board meetings and helped with the online survey, become the town’s social media coordinator.
“She is going to meet with Dale…” he said. “I am going to ask her to also manage our website and work with the web designer to make updates to our town website.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
