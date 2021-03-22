Bogue rezones lot for use as sales office

The Bogue Town Council voted unanimously March 15 to rezone this property at 5517 Highway 24 from residential to business for use as a sales office for the owner's adjacent recreational vehicle 

BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council voted unanimously March 15 to rezone a lot at 5117 Highway 24 from R-20 (residential, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet) to B-1 (general business) district.

The action came during the panel’s monthly meeting in town hall off Chimney Branch Road.

The vote followed a public hearing during which no one voiced opposition.

The 2.48-acre lot is currently occupied by a house, owned by Bud Shipp, but he has moved out and wants to use the house as a sales office for his adjacent recreational vehicle business.

The town planning board recommended approval of the rezoning request during its March 4 meeting, and Town Clerk Shawne Southard said she heard no objections to the proposal.

 

Reporter’s note: The News-Times did not attend the March 15 Bogue Town Council meeting.

 

