Bogue rezones lot for use as sales office

BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council voted unanimously March 15 to rezone a lot at 5117 Highway 24 from R-20 (residential, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet) to B-1 (general business) district.
The action came during the panel’s monthly meeting in town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
The vote followed a public hearing during which no one voiced opposition.
The 2.48-acre lot is currently occupied by a house, owned by Bud Shipp, but he has moved out and wants to use the house as a sales office for his adjacent recreational vehicle business.
The town planning board recommended approval of the rezoning request during its March 4 meeting, and Town Clerk Shawne Southard said she heard no objections to the proposal.
Reporter’s note: The News-Times did not attend the March 15 Bogue Town Council meeting.
