Officials confirm 10th rabies case of the year in county

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department reported a raccoon spotted Wednesday has tested positive for rabies, the 10th confirmed case in the area this year.
According to a press release issued Thursday, County Animal Control responded to a call for service Wednesday involving a potentially rabid raccoon in the vicinity of Sunny Drive and Oxford Drive in Morehead City. The raccoon did not have contact with any humans or pets, according to the release.
The raccoon was located and the specimen was submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing. Thursday, animal control received results indicating the raccoon had tested positive for rabies.
“Members of the public should contact Carteret County Animal Control immediately if they notice wildlife displaying unusual behaviors such as stumbling/falling over, problems with balance or coordination, seeming dazed or confused, or excessive aggression,” Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson said.
“It is also important to keep in mind that just because you see an animal out during the day, does not necessarily mean that it has rabies. We also want to remind people of how important it is to make sure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines,” she continued.
To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact animal control at 252-728-8585 or by calling 911. For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies, visit epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/rabies/control.html.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
