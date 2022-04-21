MOREHEAD CITY — Gill net fishermen in Carteret County and beyond will once again have onboard observers starting Sunday, May 1.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Thursday, April 20 it will resume onboard observations of estuarine gill net fisheries beginning May 1. Onboard observations will be the primary method of observing the fisheries, with limited use of alternative platform observations primarily conducted by Marine Patrol officers.
According to the division, DMF staff have been conducting alternate platform observations of estuarine gill net fisheries using division-owned boats since June 2020 in response to potential risks associated with COVID-19.
“The decision to resume onboard observations as the primary observation method is based on improved COVID-19 indicators,” the division said. “Under Executive Order 224 issued by (N.C.) Gov. Roy Cooper for all cabinet agency employees, division staff are either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of weekly negative COVID-19 test results.”
Fishermen are reminded that an estuarine gill net permit is required to use anchored gill nets, both large-mesh and small-mesh, in estuarine waters for either commercial or recreational fishing. One of the conditions of the EGNP is to allow division staff to observe gill net operations.
Another condition of the EGNP is that fishermen must not avoid or mislead observers, which includes but isn’t limited to failing to return phone calls, failing to notify the division of a phone number change within 14 calendar days of such change and providing incorrect information on fishing activity. Refusing to abide by permit conditions will result in suspension or revocation of the permit.
The division said the EGNP is “a critical step in meeting the requirements of the division’s sea turtle and Atlantic sturgeon incidental take permits issued by The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service under Section 10 of the Endangered Species Act.”
“Fishermen convicted of using anchored gill nets in internal coastal waters without holding an EGNP could be subject to a Class A1 misdemeanor,” the division said.
The DMF provides the estuarine gill net permit is for free. Both recreational and commercial fishermen may download an application online at the website deq.nc.gov/media/27088/open.
Completed applications may be emailed to License@ncdenr.gov or mailed to the Division of Marine Fishermen, License Office, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City 28557. Carteret County fishermen may also deliver the applications by hand to the drop box at the DMF headquarters at 3441 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
