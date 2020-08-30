Students, parents and educators delve into online learning

MOREHEAD CITY — With a large calendar, books and puppets, Morehead City Primary School kindergarten teacher Norma Jean Gomez covered the aspects of the letter “K” as she recorded a video at her home.
The video was then uploaded for the following morning for her 19 students who are attending kindergarten virtually.
“I make videos to send out in the morning to introduce what we’ll be covering that day,” Ms. Gomez said. “I send out two videos each day, then I do reading groups, face-to-face, later in the day. It’s a lot of work, but I’m really enjoying it.”
Ms. Gomez is among many Carteret County teachers delivering remote content under the school system’s education plan in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
An estimated 30% of the 7,775 students enrolled in the county’s public schools are attending virtually five days a week. The other students attend in class two days a week, with the other three days virtual.
Some schools, like MCPS, have teachers strictly doing online instruction while others teach in class and online. Other schools, like Morehead City Middle School, have their teachers doing virtual and in class instruction.
West Carteret High School has created its own virtual academy, according to Principal Joe Poletti.
He said, “325 WCHS students are in virtualWEST, our 100% virtual school within a school.”
Some families opting for the remote virtual program said they primarily chose the option for safety reasons during the pandemic.
Many families have some children attending under the virtual option and others attending under the hybrid schedule.
“At first, with so many unknowns about COVID, I had planned to have all my children attend virtually, but after talking with the kindergarten teacher, I felt the class size would be only seven and it would be socially distanced and safe to send my youngest two to school,” Christina Fulcher of Morehead City, a bank manager who has two students at MCPS and one at MCMS, said Thursday.
Ms. Fulcher said her oldest daughter, Cydney, a seventh-grader at MCMS, was allowed to be part of the decision-making process for her education. Cydney picked attending all virtual.
“I felt safer at home than around a bunch of people,” Cydney said Friday as she completed work on her Chromebook. “It can be a bit complicated, but I feel safer this way.”
Cydney added that she also wanted to have a set routine each day.
Ms. Fulcher said she and her husband take turns being home with their children while they do virtual learning.
“Fortunately we both have jobs that allow us to do that,” she said.
MCMS eighth-grader Peyton Smith also opted to attend virtually and said Thursday she’s enjoying it.
“It’s good,” Peyton said. “It’s the same amount of work like I’m in class. The teacher posts the assignments and we turn them in by the end of the week.”
Peyton said if she has questions about her assignments, she emails the teacher in that particular class.
“I’ve had to email a few times and sometimes it takes a few hours, but I get an answer,” she said.
Peyton added that while she misses seeing her friends at school, she still sees them on weekends.
“I miss seeing everyone, but if I went to school right now it wouldn’t be the same,” she said.
Her mother, Cheryl Smith of Pine Knoll Shores, an accounts manager, said so far the virtual option appears to be working for her daughter.
“I have a job where I do a lot of my work online, so I can be home,” she said. “I think it’s going pretty well so far. We’ll see how she does later on when there are tests.”
James Morris of Straits, a scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has two children attending virtually and going to class under the hybrid schedule. East Carteret High School senior Riley Morris and his brother Charlie, a seventh-grader at Down East Middle School, opted to attend under the remote learning plan. Their sister, Zoey, a sophomore, chose to attend ECHS under the hybrid schedule.
“She’s in band and wanted to be able to continue in band,” Mr. Morris said. “They can do band virtually, but she wanted to be back in school.”
For Riley, who was the junior class president and is running for senior class president, he felt the virtual option was a safer choice.
“I didn’t want to put my family at risk and I didn’t want to put anyone else at risk if I got it and went to school,” Riley said. “I would rather be at school. It’s been hard learning online by myself, but at the end of the day it was the safest option for me.”
Charlie, too, said he felt learning at home was safer.
“I didn’t feel like it was safe going to school with the virus going on,” he said. “Sometimes the technology is hard to work with, but I get to work at my own pace and take a break when I want to.”
Mr. Morris said while it’s still early in the school year, he’s so far pleased with the virtual option for his children.
“We just got started really,” he said. “I’ve been super impressed with the patience the teachers are having to teach the students how to navigate through the virtual tools. It’s a lot to navigate. I’m really impressed with Down East Middle School because they get to attend one hour of class virtually face-to-face with their teachers twice a week. I know it’s a lot of extra work on teachers.”
WCHS Latin teacher Michael McGinn is among teachers doing in class and virtual instruction. He admitted it’s a lot of work, but he believes it’s worth the effort.
“I believe the future of education is online,” he said. “I agreed to teach a section of Latin 1 online, in addition to teaching it face-to-face, so it would make me begin moving my content online.”
Mr. McGinn said there are pros and cons to online teaching versus in person instruction.
“I love watching YouTube videos, and I really appreciate the ones with great content and great style. I would love to be that. But as a teacher, I also really love getting feedback from students. I can see on their faces when they’re bored or confused, so I can adjust my delivery or what we’re doing to get students back into focus and being interested. Plus, I love the teachable-moment stories that arise from face-to-face teaching.”
Ms. Gomez, too, said it’s a lot of work, but she sees the value in online teaching, even in the younger grades.
“What I really like is it’s becoming a family thing,” she said. “It’s not disconnecting us, but it’s connecting us.”
Ms. Gomez said many times siblings and family members of her students get involved while she’s teaching. She tries to incorporate fun educational activities that facilitate family members getting involved.
“It’s hands-on learning with their families and it’s really neat,” she said. “I’m loving it. I knew I would like it and I do. It’s just a different way of learning.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
