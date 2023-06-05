MOREHEAD CITY — As the 2022-23 academic year draws to a close, about 667 county high school seniors are expected to graduate as the Class of 2023.
All three traditional public high schools will hold commencement exercises in their gyms at 6:30 p.m. June 9. An estimated 583 seniors are anticipated to receive diplomas from Croatan, East Carteret and West Carteret High Schools.
In addition, 46 seniors received diplomas May 25 from The Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School. MAST closed its doors at the end of the academic year after being open on the campus of Carteret Community College since August 2018.
Plus, 24 received diplomas May 26 from Gramercy Christian School in Newport, and 14 graduated earlier in May from the Carteret Community College Adult High School program.
The last official day for all county public school students is June 9, with an early dismissal. Many schools will celebrate with special events and ceremonies.
Carteret County Public School System Superintendent Richie Paylor congratulated graduates on their accomplishments.
“We are proud of the graduating class of 2023, and we hope their exceptional experiences at Carteret County Public Schools have prepared them for the real world and an exciting, productive future,” Paylor said. “We wish everyone the best and look forward to continuing to prepare this summer for another successful upcoming school year.”
As for upcoming commencement exercises, Croatan High School senior Tayla Statham said, “I’m excited. We’re taking our next steps. It’s especially rewarding because our freshman year when we entered, we were taken right back out due to COVID hitting. Now here we are, we did it. I’m proud of us for overcoming and making it here.”
Statham plans to attend American University in Washington, D.C., in the fall and eventually work for the State Department as either a diplomat or ambassador.
East Carteret High School senior Daisy Beck said she was looking forward to graduation and eventually becoming an exceptional children’s teacher in Carteret County. She is one of the county students receiving a Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship this year, which will pay for her tuition and books in exchange for teaching in Carteret County.
Beck said she was diagnosed with learning disabilities while growing up and overcame them to become a top student at ECHS.
“For me, walking across that stage to get my diploma — I want it to show the kids (exceptional children) that they can do it,” she said. “I’m just excited to become a teacher. I just want these kids to never give up.”
Beck said she completed a student internship with her former teacher at Beaufort Elementary, which is when she knew she wanted to become an exceptional children’s teacher.
“I had all of the fourth- and fifth-grade (EC) students sign my graduation dress and I plan to wear it under my gown on graduation night,” she said.
Beck plans to attend CCC, then transfer to UNC-Wilmington to earn her exceptional children’s teaching degree.
West Carteret High School seniors Adam Cummings and Maggie Pigott also said they were looking forward to commencement exercises.
Cummings said, “It hasn’t really set in yet, but I am excited to graduate though and look forward to some new opportunities.”
He plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill and major in business.
Pigott had mixed emotions.
“I’m excited, but it’s a bit bittersweet,” she said. “I’m excited about the career opportunities, especially since I am going into a service academy.”
Pigott will attend the U.S. Naval Academy and will major in mechanical engineering. She plans to become a U.S. Navy pilot.
Here is the breakout on the estimated number of seniors graduating from county schools. There are always last minute changes in the count as students complete final exams.
As of June 1, the estimated number of seniors in the county’s Class of 2023 were: Croatan High School, 213; East Carteret High School, 120; West Carteret High School, 250; MaST, 46; Gramercy Christian School, 24; and CCC Adult High School, 14. There are also multiple homeschool families in the county, but the News-Times could not get an accurate count on those seniors.
