NEWPORT — For those still trying to figure out what to do with their old natural Christmas trees, never fear, there are ways to put them to good use.
The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter (OWLS) is taking decoration-free natural Christmas trees to help orphaned and injured animals. Trees can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Jan. 10. Trees are being stacked in the parking lot by the back gate at the facility at 100 Wildlife Way.
OWLS Executive Director Brooke Breen said the trees provide several benefits.
“Our animals like to play in, sleep in and generally tear up these trees (for enrichment),” she said. “We also use them as wind breaks for cold/windy days of winter.”
She asked that all decorations, especially tinsel, be removed “so that our animals stay safe from entanglement, choking or injury.”
OWLS clinic supervisor Andy Sauer, on Jan. 3, placed a Christmas tree in an enclosure inhabited by ducks. He had also placed trees in owl enclosures.
“The birds like to climb in the trees and they help break the wind when it’s cold,” he said.
OWLS was especially busy during the recent Arctic blast that hit the coast during Christmas weekend.
“With the recent cold weather we’ve had a lot of seabirds, cormorants and pelicans brought in,” he said. “We are currently treating a pelican for frostbite.”
Sauer added that they have also received cormorants with the avian flu being reported in the area.
“There’s really not much we can do for them,” he said. “We keep them isolated in a separate room and use gloves and frequently wash our hands when treating them. We are limiting exposure as much as possible.”
Sauer said OWLS accepted 2,065 injured or orphaned wildlife in 2022.
Those wanting information on ways to assist OWLS can call 252-240-1200.
Other county organizations are also accepting decoration-free natural trees. Fort Macon State Park will accept trees through Feb. 15 at the end of the fort area parking lot. Trees can be dropped off 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days. Recycled trees are used for dunes restoration.
Park Superintendent Randy Newman said Fort Macon has used Christmas trees for dunes restoration since the 1960s.
Another organization in Emerald Isle, Surfrider Bogue Banks, will accept trees through Feb. 3 at the corner of Island and Emerald drives. The group will use the trees to build dunes at the western end of the island at The Point. For a $10 donation, the Sea Scout Ship and Maritime Explorer Club 7730 is collecting trees and dropping them off at the island.
The N.C. Division of Coastal Management recently provided guidance to property owners, organizations and towns that are accepting natural Christmas trees for use in dune restoration and/or beach sand fencing.
Natural Christmas trees may be used for sand fencing but must be free of decorations and should be placed in a manner that meets the state’s rules for sand fencing.
Christmas trees should be placed as far landward as possible and should not impede existing public access to the beach, recreational use of the beach or emergency vehicle access. In addition, trees should not be installed in a manner that could impede, trap or otherwise endanger sea turtles, nests or hatchlings when the nesting season returns in a few months. For example, trees should be installed at an angle no less than 45 degrees to the shoreline, no more than 10 feet seaward of the toe of the natural dune and no less than seven feet between trees.
If sand fencing is present, a seven-foot separation between trees and sand fencing sections must also be maintained. Rows should be single-tree width and not installed in conjunction with sand fencing. Unvegetated beach berms, or created “starter dunes,” are not considered natural dunes. Trees should not be placed at the seaward toe of these berms, starter dunes or on the open beach.
Applicants should submit a CAMA Minor Permit application for review. For more information, please contact the local CAMA permitting authority or appropriate N.C. Division of Coastal Management.
