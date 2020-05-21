CEDAR POINT — Officials will open town hall to the public Tuesday for the first time since closing it in March to protect residents and employees from the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Town Administrator David Rief made the announcement Tuesday night during the town board of commissioners’ meeting, conducted via Zoom.
Mr. Rief said only the lobby will be open and it will be as safe as possible because the employee who deals with the public will be behind a glass window and there will be a table in front of the window to ensure adequate social distancing.
Mr. Rief said he felt it was time, as Gov. Roy Cooper’s phase two reopening plan for the state goes into effect Friday, to allow members of the public to enter town hall and conduct business face-to-face with staff when necessary.
The town, he said, has been operating well through digital communications, but some people prefer doing business in person.
In addition, Mr. Rief said he hopes town board meetings can begin to be held in town hall instead of virtually in the near future, but that depends in part on state guidelines.
Phase two of Gov. Cooper’s plan will allow many businesses, including restaurants, to reopen Friday, though most will be required to limit capacity and take steps to ensure social distancing.
Mayor Scott Hatsell said during the meeting Tuesday he feels the town’s governmental operations have continued with good service for taxpayers and residents and virtual town commission and planning board meetings have gone well, thanks to Mr. Rief’s expertise with Zoom.
In fact, the mayor said, the Zoom meetings might even have been good for the town, as some people who have not participated before have been involved in the virtual sessions.
He and Mr. Rief also praised the dedication and efficiency of town staffers, who have been working from home.
