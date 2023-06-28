BEAUFORT — Two area residents have been arrested and charged with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and in Carteret County and other related charges following a traffic stop and investigation by county deputies and Morehead City police.
Christopher Lee Mitchell, 34, of Seashore Drive, Swansboro, and Jennifer Kay Caton Booher, 41, of Hickory Hills Road, Cape Carteret, were arrested June 19 following a narcotics investigation into the distribution of illicit street drugs in Carteret County.
On June 19, detectives with both agencies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle operated by Mitchell on Hickory Hills Road in Cape Carteret. Mitchell was an active absconder from probation and also had outstanding warrants.
Booher was also present in the vehicle. Detectives conducted a search and discovered heroin and cocaine.
While at the Carteret County jail, additional packaged bundles of heroin were located on Booher. Collectively 62 bags of heroin were discovered and seized from Booher.
Booher was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance on a jail premises. She was placed under a $100,000 bond.
Mitchell was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and probation violations and placed on a $36,000 bond.
