RALEIGH — A Fayetteville filmmaker filed an amended lawsuit Feb. 8 against the state of North Carolina and the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources over what he claims is the misuse of copyrighted footage of Blackbeard’s shipwreck, the Queen Anne’s Revenge, discovered in 1996 in Beaufort Inlet.
Frederick Allen of Nautilus Productions LLC filed the amended complaint in Allen v. Cooper in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
According to the complaint, Allen alleges North Carolina pirated his footage of Blackbeard’s flagship and then passed “Blackbeard’s Law” (N.C. §121-25(b)) in 2015 to justify that misuse. Blackbeard’s Law maintains that the state has sovereign immunity that prevents it from being held liable for damages.
This has been one of many legal actions taken against the state by Allen since 2015, including an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation’s highest court, in a unanimous decision in March 2020, affirmed a lower court’s ruling that Nautilus Productions could not pursue its copyright lawsuit against North Carolina regarding video footage the company had taken during expeditions related to the Queen Anne’s Revenge.
North Carolina has argued that Allen and other creators are barred from suing states and state entities for copyright infringement because of sovereign immunity.
Allen’s lawsuit alleges the inequity in federal copyright law and the passage of North Carolina’s Blackbeard’s Law illegally converted Nautilus’ footage of the shipwreck into the public domain.
The lawsuit further alleges that North Carolina violated Allen’s 5th and 14th amendment constitutional rights through the passage of Blackbeard’s Law, and that the law represents a Bill of Attainder, or targeted punishment of an individual by the legislature, which is specifically prohibited in the U.S. Constitution. Allen is also seeking an injunction to enjoin North Carolina from engaging in further copyright infringements or takings.
Allen stated in a press release about his suit, “The Copyright Clause and the 5th and 14th Amendments to the Constitution are meant to protect citizens from unjust and illegal takings of their property without due process or compensation. This lawsuit will benefit all creators, who drive the American economy, and help protect them from intellectual property theft by states. Nowhere in the federal copyright statutes are states exempted from copyright law or immune from lawsuits — yet North Carolina argues just that.”
He added that he and his legal counsel have not yet attached a dollar amount to the suit.
“Some of that calculation depends upon discovery and the number of violations by the State we uncover,” he stated in an email response to the News-Times.
In response to the latest action by Allen, Nazneen Ahmed, press secretary for NC Attorney General Josh Stein, said Feb. 9, “Because this is pending litigation, we’re unable to comment.”
Allen claims that for nearly two decades, Nautilus Productions was the official video crew for the shipwreck project. His company documented archaeological activities and the recovery of artifacts “at zero cost to the taxpayers of North Carolina.”
Film footage of Blackbeard’s shipwreck has aired worldwide on the BBC, the History Channel, the Discovery Channel, National Geographic and more.
The shipwreck was discovered in 1996 by Intersal Inc. of Boca Raton, Fla., which has filed a separate breach of contract lawsuit in North Carolina state court. The state of North Carolina and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources are defendants in that lawsuit. That case awaits a trial date in North Carolina Business Court.
Many of the conserved artifacts from the QAR shipwreck can be seen at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort.
