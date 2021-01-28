MOREHEAD CITY — Local governments in Carteret County and beyond have an opportunity to apply with the state for funding for improvements to public beach and public water accesses.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management recently announced the availability of approximately $1 million in funding to help local governments in 20 coastal counties improve public access to coastal beaches and waters for fiscal year 2021-22. The Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access program provides matching funds to local governments to construct low-cost public access facilities.
DCM Director Braxton Davis said enhancing access to public waters is a really important part of the state’s coastal program.
“We are grateful to continue to offer this funding to local governments who partner with us to expand public access to beaches and waterfronts,” Mr. Davis said.
Local governments interested in applying for financial assistance must submit a pre-application to the division by 5 p.m. Friday, April 16. Local governments will be notified by Friday, May 14 if their proposal is selected to submit a final application.
Final applications are anticipated to be due in August. All final applicants will be notified in September if their project has been selected for funding.
For more information about the Public Access Grant application process, visit deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/coastal-management/coastal-management-beach-waterfront-awareness-program/public-access-grant-application-package.
Funding for the grant program comes from the General Assembly through the state’s Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. Access projects may include walkways, dune crossovers, restrooms, parking areas, piers and related projects. Funds also may be used for land acquisition or urban waterfront revitalization. Staff with the DCM select the recipients based on criteria set by the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission.
The grant program has provided more than $49.2 million for more than 470 public waterfront access sites since the program began in 1981.
