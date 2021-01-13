MOREHEAD CITY — Hope Mission of Carteret County has named Susan McNamara the mission supervisor for the nonprofit ministry, according to a press release issued Thursday.
A Carteret County resident, Ms. McNamara will oversee the daily operations of the mission’s soup kitchen and men’s homeless shelter and will work closely with the women’s homeless shelter, house supervisors and the women who are in the recovery program.
Ms. McNamara said she is excited to join Hope Mission.
“I am very excited to be working with the community and to bring my talents to share with Hope Mission,” she said in the press release.
As a graduate of Cleveland State University with a master’s degree in social work, Ms. McNamara has 11 years of experience with nonprofit organizations. Previously, she served as executive director of The Bridge Downeast, a nonprofit youth center on Harkers Island. She has also worked as the director of administrative services with the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce.
In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her three grandchildren, the release continues.
For more information, call 252-240-2359 or visit hopemissionnc.org or facebook.com/HopeMissionofCarteretCounty/.
