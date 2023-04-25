BEAUFORT - A commissioner workshop held April 24 drew more than 80 residents in attendance as Beaufort's Train Depot building occupancy limits were reached.
The main topic of interest concerned the developmental guidelines for 300 new affordable housing units proposed through a public-private partnership between Boston developer WinnCompanies, the Beaufort Housing Authority (BHA) and the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) department.
Estimates using existing census data show the new units, if entirely occupied, would raise the entire population of the town by 20 to 30 percent.
Despite town policy prohibiting public comment during workshop sessions, dozens of concerned citizens stood outside the doors of the main room Monday to glean snippets of the conversation.
The issue was first breached in a regular commissioner meeting Oct. 10 with a presentation from BHA Chairman Dick DeButts announcing a potential partnership between WinnCompanies and the BHA.
During the October meeting, DeButts revealed the 300-unit affordable housing plan, along with the scheduled renovation of 100 existing public housing apartments controlled by the BHA that were built in 1969 and 1970.
DeButts explained issues such as water and sewer development, density rezoning and new roads needed to be addressed before construction of the new units could be considered.
BHA representatives presented a proposed text amendment to the town's planning board on March 20 which would create a new Affordable Housing District (AHD) zone that only applies to properties owned by HUD.
Originally seeking permissions for taller buildings and denser housing units, the amendment was modified by the town's planning board to bring it in line with existing perimeters set for similar residential districts.
After more than an hour of discussion, the planning board voted 3-2 to recommend the current proposal.
The proposed changes to Beaufort's housing ordinances caused concern among some who felt there hasn't been enough direct communication between developers and the public.
The issue prompted a citizens' meeting and round-table discussion held April 21 and moderated by local resident Logan Lewis.
Lewis was joined by other locals Robert Harper and Heather Walker as the trio answered questions and gave presentations on the matter of BHA's deal with WinnCompanies.
According to personal research and help from the Beaufort Citizen's Alliance, Lewis revealed documents showing a potential conflict of interest concerning 2023 planning board appointee George Stanziale.
Stanziale stated he did not have any real or perceived conflicts of interest on his planning board application despite being an active employee of the WinnDevelopment project team assigned to the Beaufort area.
Another topic of concern covered Friday was the history of current BHA consultant Reginal Barner. Barner's area of expertise involves navigating the HUD processes to secure funding and guide development.
Walker also characterized the 300 new units, as well as the 100 existing units owned by the BHA, as the beginning of an endless cycle designed to transfer wealth from the poor to the developers.
"BHA's existing and proposed affordable housing is a poverty trap and developers like Winn rely on perpetual poverty to turn a profit," Walker said. "If we're not looking at ways to incorporate affordable home ownership opportunities so residents can build equity and create wealth, we're doing a disservice to our community."
Commissioner Melvin Cooper, who was present for the citizens' meeting, acknowledged the discussion and indicated many of the topics covered that night were in active conversation with his fellow commissioners.
Cooper did not make any further comments during the meeting, though he did suggest his fellow commissioners at the workshop meeting to slow down on creating a new zoning district and use the time available to further research the issue.
The issue will come again before the Beaufort Board of Commissioners during their regular meeting on May 8 when public comment will be allowed.
