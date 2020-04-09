MCIEAST CG issues order on required wear and possession of face coverings when entering base activities effective Friday, April 10
BY ORDER OF THE COMMANDING GENERAL, MCIEAST-MCB CAMP LEJEUNE:
Effective 0800, Friday, 10 April, all individuals aboard MCIEAST (Marine Corps installations East) will carry a face covering when entering any base activity. Wear appropriate face covering to conduct business during occasions where you cannot maintain at least six feet of social distancing.
Examples of activities include: the Commissary, MCX, PMO, Contractor Vetting Office, Visitor Center, IPAC, Postal, Mess Halls, Marine Marts, and Barber Shops etc.
Face coverings will be required during any activity or service where the CDC recommended 6-feet of social distancing cannot be applied. Examples include: financial transactions, signing of documents, getting a haircut, serving/receiving food, exchanging supplies, etc.
Examples of appropriate face covering include, scarves, neck gaiters, and non-medical masks. All uniformed personnel will adhere to specific colors for face coverings to include: plain white, black, tan, olive green, blue, or MARPAT. All non-uniformed personnel will adhere to the wearing of a face covering without restriction of color or style.
