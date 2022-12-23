MOREHEAD CITY — In support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation announced Thursday it is awarding $1 million in grants to 50 domestic violence shelters across the country. Carteret County Domestic Violence Program has received a $20,000.00 grant to support local survivors of domestic violence in the county.
This year’s grant contribution brings the Foundation’s total investment in its shelter grant program to $56 million.
The Mary Kay Ash Foundation was established in 1996 with the overarching purpose of supporting issues impacting women. In 2000, the foundation expanded to include ending domestic violence as part of its mission.
The foundation is committed to funding the life-saving work of women’s shelters, and the annual shelter grant program has helped finance critical needs including emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling and legal aid. All of these resources support women and children as they seek refuge and relief on their journey to an abuse-free life. This year, more than 1,100 organizations applied for the Mary Kay Ash Foundation shelter grants.
“At Mary Kay, we believe in helping women improve their circumstances and live their best lives,” said Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board of Directors Michael Lunceford. “One in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime and it is our responsibility to support the women’s shelters that aid these survivors.
“At the heart of the Foundation’s work is the shelter grant program which is actively supported by our Independent Beauty Consultants. We’re proud that our commitment makes such a powerful impact in local communities and in the lives of domestic violence survivors across the country.”
According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, more than 72,000 adult and child victims receive domestic violence services across the United States in just one day. Unfortunately, in the same period of time, more than 11,000 requests for services are unmet due to a lack of resources.
This year, more than 147,000 women and their families will receive domestic violence support services through the 50 agencies awarded grants by the Mary Kay Ash Foundation.
The Carteret County Domestic Violence Program provides safe, temporary shelter to survivors of domestic violence and their children in an effort to promote safety and help to break the cycle of abuse for future generations. More than 200 persons are provided safe, mergency shelter annually and the agency provides approximately 850 hours of individual counseling as well.
Clients are provided with additional services to include limited financial assistance, transportation assistance, food pantry, support group, court and mental health advocacy.
Applications for the 2023 shelter grant program will be available in January 2023. Please visit marykayfoundation.org for more information, and to view the complete list of 2019 shelter grant recipients.
Guided by Mary Kay Ash’s dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, The Mary Kay Ash Foundation raises and distributes funds to invest in breakthrough cancer research to find a cure for women-related cancers and to end domestic violence against women. Since 1996, The Mary Kay Ash Foundation has contributed more than $92 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe.
To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer and donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation.org, on Facebook and Instagram or follow on Twitter.
