Pine Knoll Shores residents want more sidewalks, trails

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town officials, residents and property owners are all in favor of more sidewalks and walking trails in town, and hope to secure them sooner rather than later.
The board of commissioners met for its regular meeting Wednesday in the town hall boardroom and town manager Brian Kramer gave an update on the work the board’s pedestrian planning group, or PPG, is doing to determine what infrastructure projects to pursue, when and potential funding sources.
Several residents spoke about sidewalks during two public comment sessions at Wednesday’s meeting, which Mayor Jon Brodman said was the first meeting with in-person public attendance in 17 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents who spoke were in favor of installing additional sidewalks and/or nature trails in town. However, where to begin these projects and how to fund them is still being deliberated by the planning group and other officials.
“I think we’re prepared to pull the trigger this time,” the mayor said.
Public input is a priority for the planning group. Mr. Kramer said the group is working on a survey of property owners and residents to determine what pedestrian projects they would like to see first and if they’d be willing to pay increased property taxes for them.
Commissioner Larry Corsello said the town may want to get estimates on some of the proposed projects, so residents and property owners can make informed responses to the survey.
Mayor Brodman said he wanted the board to discuss the survey further at a special meeting, tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.
Resident Jemelea Everheart spoke in favor of installing more sidewalks in town soon. According to Ms. Everheart, these projects have been proposed for several decades in Pine Knoll Shores, but haven’t resulted in new infrastructure.
“After 30 years, we’re still talking about these sidewalks,” Ms. Everheart said. “We’ve had commissioner who’ve done nothing. It’s time we do something.”
Resident Richard Cavanaugh said he’d presented town officials with a petition with six signatures from residents in the neighborhood of Laurel and Myrtle courts to have a sidewalk installed in the area.
Pine Knoll Homeowners’ Association president Robert Cox said the association has concerns about connecting private subdivisions to public sidewalk systems. He said the association is concerned it lead to an increase in non-resident traffic in private subdivisions, as well as making it difficult for service vehicles to park alongside the roads while visiting homes.
“I think it would be worth it to have the PPG do a deep dive into these issues before any decision is made,” Mr. Cox said.
During his PPG report, Mr. Kramer said the group has had three meetings. Among the pedestrian projects being considered is a nature trail along the north side of Highway 58 from The Inn at Pine Knoll Shores to the town public safety building, a sidewalk from Arborvitae Court to Pine Knoll Boulevard and a golf cart crossing from the south side of Highway 58 to Arborvitae Court.
“The group definitely recommends a survey prior to any decisions,” Mr. Kramer said. “We’ve written off the N.C. Department of Transportation State Transportation Improvement Program as a funding source. We’re just not competitive with Raleigh…funding through the town might be the best way to go.”
Other potential funding options include corporate sponsorship, collaborations with other Bogue Banks towns and participation in the interstate East Coast Greenway project. Mr. Kramer also said he’s been in contact with N.C. Parks and Recreation officials to discuss connecting the proposed nature trail to the Theodore Roosevelt Natural Area on Bogue Banks.
“I’m getting indications they’re favorably inclined,” Mr. Kramer said, “but they haven’t said yes.”
The following also occurred during Wednesday’s meeting:
- Mr. Kramer informed the board staff has completed a survey to identify the owners and renters of dumpsters in town. He went on to say they’ll be putting out a request for proposals for a trash pickup service provider due to dissatisfaction with the performance of the existing provider, GFL.
- Mr. Kramer informed the board staff has chosen a contractor to replace the existing, 30-year-old concrete stormwater drain pipes in town. He said they’ll insert a fiberglass drainline into the concrete pipes to avoid excavating residents’ yards.
- Mr. Kramer advised the board to schedule discussion of the existing, 30-year-old ordinance prohibiting parking in the town’s right-of-way along the roads. The board agreed by consensus to direct the planning board to look into allowing right-of-way parking.
- Fire/EMS Chief Jason Baker informed the board his department will receive a state Insurance Services Office rating inspection Wednesday, Oct. 27. The rating helps determine homeowners’ fire insurance rates.
- The board unanimously approved a $20,000 amendment to the fiscal 2020-21 budget to record a revenue increase in the town’s water enterprise fund.
- The board unanimously approved a $70,000 amendment to the fiscal 2021-22 budget in the general fund for the phase two stormwater drainage project. Town finance officer and assistant manager Julie Anderson said the Federal Emergency Management Agency would reimburse this cost.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.