MOREHEAD CITY — The 13th Annual Crystal Coast Boat Show scheduled for Friday to Saturday, May 16-17 in downtown Morehead City has been canceled due to novel coronavirus concerns.
The Downtown Morehead City Inc. Board of Directors made the decision and announced it in a release Monday.
The board said the decision was made out of concern for the health and safety and the community, exhibitors, vendors and patrons of the annual boat show.
“We are extremely disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our local boat dealers and vendors, supporters and the general public who look forward to attending the spring in-water boat show each year,” Downtown Morehead City Executive Director Lisa Rueh said in the release.
The organization said it will continue to be a resource and provide support to downtown businesses while planning future activities to support small businesses. People can continue to support local businesses through social media, gift cards and takeout/delivery meals.
