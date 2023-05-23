BEAUFORT - In the Beaufort commissioners work session, held Monday, the first order of business saw a presentation of the Sunny Day Flooding Project by environmental researchers Miyuki Hino of UNC Chapel Hill and Katherine Arnade of N.C. State University.
The study, which began March 2021, aims to evaluate a new framework for measuring coastal floods by using data captured from both subterranean and land-based sensors.
Due to Beaufort's proximity to the coast, environmental researchers have a unique opportunity to record the current and future frequency of coastal flooding.
According to historical data collected by NOAA, sea level rise is projected to continue its upward trend by increasing exponentially within the next 50 years.
While evaluating the current flooding impact on the town of Beaufort, researchers with the Sunny Day Flooding Project detected standing water floods on Front Street 24 times in five months in 2021.
During the year of 2022, the project recorded approximately 60-65 instances of water flooding onto the surface.
"Many of them were very small amounts, but some of them got quite high, more than a foot above the roadway," said Hino. "In the calendar year results from 2022, we detected 45 instances of water on the road. We did have a significant sensor outage over the summer. During that time, if you use the NOAA gauges and our camera footage as a proxy, we see an additional 20 floods, something to the order of 60 instances of water on the road."
The second order of business at the meeting Monday related to a financial request for $15,000 from the town by the Beaufort Business Association.
The money would be used to fund the annual Fourth of July fireworks display, a cost typically shouldered by the association for more than a decade.
Commissioners generally agreed to split the cost three ways with the association, with one-third of the funding coming from the town, one-third from local businesses and one-third from citizen donations, though no direct action was taken Monday.
"I do support your ask relative to the fireworks," Commissioner Bob Terwilliger said. "It's something that benefits everyone in town. I personally don't believe it should be totally funded by town funds. I believe it should be a three-way split. I think that gets everyone in the mix of helping support this and doesn't rely overly too much on one group."
Also briefly discussed Monday was the April financial report, along with an overall look at the fiscal year 2024 budget.
In April, the town did not receive any county distributions, however, a distribution of $990,878 was received in May for the ad valorem taxes collected by the county and returned to the town.
As of May 15, the town's general fund balance sat at $5,133,236.98, down from the $7,307,744 balance in the beginning of fiscal year 2022.
The unrestricted Utility Fund's net position was reported at $3,238,593 as of May 15, down from 2022's fiscal year balance of $3,420,023.
A full, year-to-date statement of revenue and expenditures is available online at beaufortnc.org.
