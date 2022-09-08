MOREHEAD CITY — Registration for cancer survivors who want to participate in the 2022 American Cancer Society Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast is underway. Relay for Life will be held 2:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at Carteret Community College in Morehead City.
As well as being able to register online, organizers will be at the Carteret County Health Department, 3820 Bridges St., Suite A, Morehead City, to help those needing assistance with the registration process from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 and Sept. 27.
Cancer survivors who register online will receive a redemption code for a free Relay for Life Survivor T-shirt, which will be mailed directly to each individual. Register by going to RelayForLife.org/ccnc or by calling 1-800-227-2345, option 2.
This year’s event will feature food trucks, entertainment, vendors and teams, who walk or run to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Event organizers invite those interested in volunteering to help with Relay for Life to come to their meetings, which are held at 6 p.m. each Tuesday at CCC.
For more information, call Karen Fletcher, 252-646-5086 or Brenda Robinson, 919-344-8999.
