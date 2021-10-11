OCRACOKE INLET — The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search Monday for a 27-year-old woman in the vicinity of Portsmouth Island in Ocracoke Inlet after the canoe she was in capsized Saturday.
Watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report via 911 at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday of a capsized canoe with two people aboard. Watchstanders subsequently lost communication with the reporting source, who was a member of the group.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched to search for the people in the water along with a 24-foot shallow water special purpose craft boatcrew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet.
The Jayhawk helicopter aircrew located a conscious male survivor alongside a green canoe approximately 2.8 miles offshore of Drum Inlet at approximately 9:54 a.m. Sunday. The survivor was hoisted into the aircraft and transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A second survivor, the original reporting source, was found ashore on Great Island by a good Samaritan, at which point they reported swimming to shore and had last seen the missing person in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Multiple units from multiple stations are assisting with the search.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.