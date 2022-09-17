MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College had a mixed bag of results on standards set by the state to measure student success in North Carolina community colleges, falling below the state average in four of the seven measurement areas.
The 2022 N.C. Community College System Performance Measures for Student Success report assesses community colleges in: basic skills progress, credit English success, credit math success, first-year progression of students, curriculum completion rate, licensure passing rate and college transfer performance.
CCC fell below the state average in performance of students who earn associate’s degrees, then transfer to four-year colleges or universities, credit English success, credit math success and first-year progression.
On the plus side, the college met or exceeded average standards in three areas. The college achieved the excellence level in curriculum student completion rate and licensure pass rate.
For the first time this year, the report sets five levels of measurement for community colleges: met or exceeded excellence; above average, but below excellence; within average; below average, but above baseline, which sets minimal standards in each category; and below baseline.
CCC was above the system baseline in six categories but fell under the baseline in performance of students who earn associate’s degrees, then transfer to four-year colleges or universities.
CCC marked above average in basic skills progress but fell short of the excellence level in that category.
Results of the performance measures were presented during the CCC Board of Trustees meeting, held Sept. 14 in the Historic Camp Glenn Building.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said the college has a committee that studies results of the performance measures.
“We are pulling together all of our program chairs to discuss the findings,” she said. “We get together and tear apart the information and dig down in it to see how we can make improvements.”
She added that she has concerns about the way the state measures the performance of transfer students.
“Some of the challenges are they don’t take into account the goal of students,” Dr. Mancini said.
According to the report, the college transfer performance measure is based on the percentage of community college students (associate degree completers and those who have completed 30 or more transfer credits) transferring to a four-year university or college during the fall semester who remain enrolled or graduate from any four-year university or college the subsequent fall.
Johnathan Tyndall, director of institutional effectiveness at CCC, who presented the results, agreed with Dr. Mancini’s concerns.
“We have 54% of students earning associate’s degrees who don’t transfer. That tells me they are getting degrees and getting jobs,” he said.
Trustee Doug Starcke suggested seeking input from other community colleges that are succeeding in the areas CCC is struggling in.
“If we’re struggling in an area, we can reach out to schools that are successful and ask how they are doing it,” he said.
The state provides employee performance bonuses based on the results. The college received $157,362 in performance-based funding in the 2022-23 state budget.
Based on that amount, CCC trustees approved a one-time bonus for all full-time and permanent part-time employees of 2.1% of employees’ base salaries.
The full report can be found online at nccommunitycolleges.edu/analytics/state-performance-measures.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
