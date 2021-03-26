SHACKLEFORD BANKS — The National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore has reported the birth of a new foal to the wild horse herd on Shackleford Banks.
Dr. Sue Stuska, wildlife biologist who oversees the herd, said Friday she estimates the male foal was born about March 19.
She said rangers spotted the pregnant mare March 17, and the mare was spotted with her foal Thursday.
“He looks like he’s been here for about a week,” she said.
The new addition makes 114 horses on Shackleford Banks, but Dr. Stuska said there may be another foal that has not yet been spotted.
“We need to check a mare toward the west to see if she has foaled and if her foal looks older,” she said.
Dr. Stuska encouraged visitors to the island to give the foal and mother space.
“Stay at least the length of a school bus (about 50 feet) away, and more if mom looks nervous, moves away or ushers her baby away,” Dr. Stuska said. “Foals and moms need bonding time. Please be respectful.”
In addition, park officials ask that those trying to take photographs use a camera with a telephoto lens.
