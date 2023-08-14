PELETIER — Djornann Daniel Makara, 28, of Peletier, has been charged with indecent liberties with a child following his arrest on Aug. 4 by Carteret County deputies.
Makara was charged following an investigation involving allegations of child sexual assault.
He is being held in the Carteret County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond and has already had his first court appearance.
