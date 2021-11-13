Solid waste management organization plans to clear-cut, sell timber from 35-acre tract in Peletier

BAYBORO — The board that governs Carteret County’s regional landfill and solid waste disposal system voted Nov. 4 to seek bids to cut trees and sell timber on a 35-acre tract it owns off Highway 58 in Peletier.
Bobby Darden, executive director of the Coastal Environmental Partnership, formerly Coastal Regional Solid Waste Authority, said the board of directors met in Bayboro and voted to ask consultant Premier Forestry of Jacksonville to handle the bidding process.
“We purchased the property in 2007 and at the time we thought use it for a waste transfer station,” said Mr. Darden, whose organization manages landfills and transfer stations in Carteret, Pamlico and Craven counties. “We haven’t done that, and we don’t have any immediate intent to do it. So it made sense to try to make some money by selling the timber.”
The land, near the intersection of Highway 58 and Croatan Road, is covered with mature trees, many of them pines, and will be clear-cut by the winning bidder. There will be at least some replanting by a different company after the trees are removed and sold.
Mr. Darden said he doesn’t know how much the trees are worth, but will know more when the bids come in, probably within about 90 days.
The winning bidder would probably get about a year to remove and haul off the timber, he added.
Money from the sale of the timber would go back into CRSWMA’s operating budget.
Peletier Mayor Dale Sowers said he is aware of the partnership’s plans.
The authority formed in 1990 as a partnership between the three counties, and members of the board of directors come from all each county. The name of the organization was shortened in 2008 to the Coastal Environmental Partnership, or CEP. Carteret County’s representatives on the board are County Commissioner Jimmy Farrington of Emerald Isle and assistant county manager Gene Foxworth.
Mr. Foxworth, also the county’s planning director, said officials don’t have any immediate plans with CEP to use the property once it’s clear-cut, but might at some point in the future seek to use it as a site for vegetative storm debris after hurricanes.
According to CEP’s website, its purpose is to provide an environmentally sound, cost-effective system of solid waste disposal for residents of the three member counties. CEP’s office is at the Tuscarora landfill it operates on Highway 70. The partnership also has solid waste transfer stations on Hibbs Road in Newport and near Grantsboro in Pamlico County. The transfer stations accept municipal solid waste, yard waste, construction and demolition debris and scrap tires.
