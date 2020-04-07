FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Atlantic hurricane season is approaching, and Colorado State University meteorologists forecast an above-average season.
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30 each year. April 2, CSU issued its extended range forecast for this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.
According to the forecast, university staff and faculty forecast 16 named stormed this year, above the 10-year average of 12.1.
They also forecast eight of these named storms may be hurricanes, above the 6.4 average, and of those hurricanes, four may become major hurricanes (reaching Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale), above the 2.7 average.
CSU forecasts there’s a 69% chance for at least one major hurricane to make landfall along the U.S. coastline. On the east coast, CSU faculty and staff forecast a 45% chance.
According to the forecast report, the reason for the above-normal activity forecast is at least partly due to the existing and forecast El Nino/La Nina conditions.
El Nino/La Nina refers to an atmospheric phenomenon characterized by a cycle of warm and cold sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, which can affect weather systems.
CSU staff and faculty encourage coastal residents to prepare for every hurricane season, regardless of the forecast.
“Coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them, and they need to prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted,” they said.
While CSU’s hurricane season forecast is among the most recent, Accuweather.com issued its own forecast March 25.
According to the Accuweather report, its meteorologists forecast 14-18 tropical storms this Atlantic hurricane season, with seven to nine hurricanes, of which two to four may become major hurricanes.
Meanwhile, federal meteorologists are waiting before issuing their seasonal forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations’ Climate Prediction Center is responsible for producing the forecast report, and NOAA Public Affairs officer Lauren Caches said it will be issued “close to the (Monday) June 1 start of the season.”
“Last year’s was issued on May 23 (2019),” she said, “though I don’t yet have the exact date for 2020’s release.”
