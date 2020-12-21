Shelter hopes Secret Santas will make Christmas bright for wildlife

NEWPORT — Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter volunteers and staff are doing a Secret Santa fundraiser to provide supplies and raise donations to care for their injured and orphaned wards.
OWLS Executive Director Brooke Breen said Tuesday it’s been a hard year financially because many of the shelter’s fundraising events were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve lost $15,000 in donations from the cancellation of our community education tours and outreach programs where we are able to interact with the community,” she said.
Ms. Breen said the Secret Santa fundraiser will continue through Christmas Day.
To become a Secret Santa, view the shelter’s photo album of animals that will be wintering over at the shelter that is posted on the OWLS Facebook page or at Amazon Smile. Pick out the animal you would like to become the Secret Santa for and leave a comment on that post. There is no limit on the number of Secret Santas each animal can have.
A wish list of needed supplies is included on the site. Donors can either send the gift through the OWLS Amazon Smile wish list or make a donation in their name through other ways, such as PayPal. The OWLS Facebook page and website also include an ongoing wish list. OWLS nursery supervisor Tyler Harvill said items that are always welcome include crack corn, whole corn and scratch grain.
While baby bird and mammal season is winding down at the shelter, the winter season brings injured and sick waterfowl, according to OWLS clinic supervisor Andy Sauer.
“We get a lot of cormorants, loons and gannets,” he said. “We get birds caught in nets, some have fish hooks and some are too sick to migrate and people find them along the shore.”
Another animal that will be wintering over is a male opossum that was brought in about five months ago with a foot injury. Because of the extent of the injury, shelter staff have decided to keep the young opossum as an education animal.
“When he was brought in he had been attacked by a dog and the foot had already started fusing,” Mr. Harvill said. “We’ve been taking turns taking him home to get him used to being handled by people.”
The shelter also has a variety of turtles, including endangered diamondback terrapins.
“Some of these were confiscated as illegal pets,” Mr. Harvill said.
For those wanting to help OWLS, the Amazon wish list link is amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3SR3P2CZHAPTL?ref_=wl_share. Use SMILE when ordering from the Amazon wish list and the shelter gets a percentage of the purchase, as well.
Those wanting to make tax-deductible donations can mail checks to OWLS, 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570, or donate through PayPal on the website outerbankswildlifeshelter.com.
Checks and items can also be dropped by the shelter. Other supplies that are always needed include unscented laundry detergent, bleach, Dawn dish soap, paper towels and toilet paper.
For more information, call the shelter at 252-240-1200. Ms. Breen also monitors and responds to inquiries on the Facebook page.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
