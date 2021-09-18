Beaufort airport officials expect hangar construction to begin early next month

BEAUFORT — With all the grant requirements nearly finalized, officials with the Michael J. Smith Field Airport expect construction to begin in early October on 28 airplane hangars to replace hangars those damaged or destroyed during hurricanes Florence and Dorian.
The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority held a special meeting Sept. 8 at the airport, located off Highway 101 in Beaufort, to consider an application to the N.C. Local Government Commission for approval of a financing agreement between the airport and Carteret County. The County Board of Commissioners last month approved providing what is essentially a bridge loan to the airport for the hangar construction project, an arrangement that requires final approval from the LGC.
The loan is necessary because of the structure of the federal grant that’s providing the bulk of the funds for the project. The grant, which was awarded through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration and totals around $3.3 million, provides the funds as a reimbursement, requiring the airport to first spend the money out of pocket and submit proof to the EDA.
Due to anticipated long lag times in receiving the reimbursements, airport officials worried they wouldn’t have enough cash on hand to pay for construction costs upfront and requested the county help cover the expenditures.
The News-Times did not attend the special meeting last week, but airport manager Jesse Vinson said in a follow-up interview it was brief and “really cut and dry.” No one from the public spoke during a required public hearing, and the authority received no written comments on the matter. The authority voted unanimously, with member Dr. Bob Coles absent, to approve sending the application to the LGC.
The LGC will consider final approval of the financing arrangement during its October meeting. Despite it not yet being formally approved, Mr. Vinson said the airport has proceeded with signing a contract with Trader Construction Co. of New Bern for the work. The contract totals just more than $4 million and reflects recent sharp increases in raw material costs, particularly steel.
Before construction on the new hangars can begin, however, the airport must relocate its airfield lighting vault, which is currently housed within one of the hangars slated to be replaced. The relocation process has been somewhat delayed because of shortages of materials, such as computer processing chips, but Mr. Vinson now expects it to be complete by the end of this month.
Once the lighting vault is relocated, Mr. Vinson said crews will demolish the last remaining hangar, and construction on the new ones will begin shortly after that, likely in early October. The demolition is currently scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1, he said.
Mr. Vinson did not give a specific completion date for the new hangars, saying labor and material shortages will likely drive the construction timeline. However, he does expect the hangars to be completed sometime next year, possibly by mid-year, well before the spring 2023 completion deadline stipulated by the EDA grant.
“It’s like a jigsaw puzzle, all the right pieces have to fit together at the right time,” Mr. Vinson said.
He said the airport is “so excited” to see the project moving forward, adding the waitlist for a hangar has grown to nearly 60 names.
The airport was also recently awarded $360,000 in state funds to rehabilitate its crosswinds runway, which Mr. Vinson described as “in pretty rough shape.” He said the funds will likely be used to cover design and planning costs for a rehabilitation project.
The N.C. Board of Transportation approved the funds Sept. 2 as part of more than $27 million in investments at 13 airports across the state to be distributed by N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
