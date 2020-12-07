MOREHEAD CITY — Local graduate students have an opportunity to apply for a 2021 fellowship with federal fisheries managers.
N.C. Sea Grant is accepting applications from North Carolina grad students for the 2021 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries/National Sea Grant College Program fellowships.
The opportunity is open to U.S. citizens who are doctoral students in academic institutions in the U.S. and its territories. The program provides real-world experience. Each fellow must work with a mentor from NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service, who may serve on the fellow’s committee.
Applications are due to NCSG by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Two categories of this joint fellowship are available, population and ecosystem dynamics and marine resource economics. This year, there is a single federal opportunity for both categories, and applicants must follow updated instructions to identify their concentration.
Each fellowship offers up to $53,000 per year for up to three years. Cost sharing by the selected student’s institution of higher education is required. Funding is contingent on availability of funds and satisfactory performance by the recipients.
NCSG Deputy Director Dr. John Fear said the joint fellowship “not only provides hands-on research experience, but also it fosters a direct connection with NOAA.”
NCSG encourages proposals from grad students at historically black colleges and universities, minority serving institutions and/or from traditionally underserved and underrepresented communities, as well as from students who can demonstrate how their work and related outreach will benefit underserved and underrepresented communities.
Current national fisheries fellows include Matthew Damiano, a N.C. State University doctoral student whose work focuses on dolphinfish.
NCSG will nominate candidates enrolled in a North Carolina academic institution. Those applicants must file their applications through NCSG’s eSeaGrant online portal at go.ncsu.edu/ncesg.
Official transcripts should be sent by regular mail to John Fear, North Carolina Sea Grant Deputy Director, NCSU Box 8605, Raleigh, NC 27695, or by email to jmfear@ncsu.edu.
More information is available by emailing Dr. Fear at jmfear@ncsu.edu. Because of current remote work schedules, email is best initial contact.
More details about fellowships also are available online at ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/funding-opps/fellowships/.
