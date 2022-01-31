Holman to retire after 5 years as County Consolidated Human Services director

BEAUFORT — She’s directed two of the county’s busiest departments through two hurricanes and a pandemic, but County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman said it’s time to retire.
Ms. Holman, 62, of Beaufort, has overseen operations of the county health department and department of social services since April 2017. Her last day will be Thursday, March 31.
Ms. Holman said Jan. 19 she wasn’t sure when her replacement will be hired. The county is advertising the position on its website through Sunday.
This is actually the second time Ms. Holman has retired. She first retired in November 2016 as a program monitor for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Honestly, when I came to Carteret, I had only been retired from my first career for five months. At that time, I just felt like My Maker wasn’t quite through with me yet and I still had something to contribute,” she said in an email. “And now, two hurricanes and a significant pandemic later, plus, I am turning 62 and have some health issues, I am just feeling like He has squeezed out the juice. I could not have stayed home five years ago, but now I am ready to just enjoy my beautiful grandchildren and travel a little with my sweet hubby.”
Most of her 38-year career has involved various roles with DSS agencies across the state. She served as DSS director for Alexander County from 2011-15, was a child welfare program administrator with Gaston County DSS and a child welfare program representative for NCDHHS.
She started her career with Caldwell County DSS in 1984, where she worked until 2002.
She has weathered many challenges throughout her career, but considers directing her departments through the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the greatest. She foresees those challenges continuing for the next director.
She said her replacement will need to “stay on top of the pandemic and any new variants that might come our way.” Plus, it will be important to “figure out how to help people recover from the stressors (both DSS clients and health patients) that have filled their lives over the last two years.”
She also hopes the new director will tackle building a new consolidated human services building where DSS and health department services and staff will be integrated. Other obstacles to overcome will include “managing the continuous state and federal mandates that come with little-to-no funding” and “recruiting and retaining qualified staff.”
Her advice to her replacement: “Keep listening to the staff that do the work every day and try to support them in whatever is important to them and the citizens of this county.”
While there have been many trials, Ms. Holman said there have also been many rewards thanks to her staff.
“I would put what our staff is able to do and accomplish up against any in the state of North Carolina,” she said. “They are dedicated and loyal.”
She further thanked the county administration and Consolidated Human Services Board members for their support.
“The administration has been so supportive,” she said. “I’ve had a great board the entire time I have been here.”
Thanks to the support she has received, Ms. Holman said she was able to accomplish several goals while working with the county. Some of those include hiring two “experienced and energetic directors” for DSS and the health department; partnering with Southmountain Children & Family Services to bring a Child Advocacy Center to the county; navigating the many facets of the COVID-19 pandemic and mass vaccination clinics; restructuring and rebuilding pieces of the infrastructure for both DSS and the health department; increasing revenues and efficiencies in the dental program; requesting a training supervisor for DSS to help with child welfare turnover; and managing emergency shelters through two hurricanes.
As for plans after retirement, Ms. Holman said she and her husband of 38 years, Greg Holman, plan to “walk and golf and travel a bit.” She also plans to spend more time with her two sons, Matthew, 34, of Hampstead, and Mason, 31, of Charlotte, and their families. She has three grandchildren, Braelee Rayne, 11; Selah Grace, 9; and Leeland Tyler, 5.
