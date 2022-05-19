CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret’s proposed 2022-23 budget is ready for public hearing with no increase in the property tax rate, thanks to tweaks in expected revenue and expenditures by Town Manager Zach Steffey.
Commissioners agreed to the changes and agreed to schedule the required public hearing after their second budget work session in as many weeks Wednesday night. The session was in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
In the previous work session, Mr. Steffey’s proposed budget stood at $2.97 million but would have required a 2.19-cent property tax rate increase to balance revenues and expenditures. The current tax rate – which is 22.25 cents per $100 of assessed value – would have increased to 23.44 cents per $100 of value.
However, commissioners during the May 9 work session said they didn’t want to raise the tax rate – especially during the current inflationary economic period – and urged Mr. Steffey to go back to the drawing board.
The manager did just that, coming in Wednesday night with a budget that shows increases in several projected money sources, such as ABC revenue and boat ramp fees for out-of-town users and projected golf cart fees, as well as trims in some expenditures.
“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” Mr. Steffey said during his presentation.
Commissioners and Mayor Will Baker agreed.
“It’s hard to disagree with a balanced budget,” the mayor said.
“I want to thank Zach and the staff for this,” Commissioner Don Miller said.
Commissioner Steve Martin said this budget season marks the fourth or fifth time Mr. Steffey has presented a budget that proposed a tax increase, only to find – with commissioners’ help – a way to eliminate the tax hike without decreasing town services. He, too, praised the manager and staff for finding ways to get it done.
The town has been operating under an amended 2020-21 budget of $1.86 million, so the proposed $2.82 million tax-and-spend plan for 2022-23 is still a substantial leap. However, that’s largely because of the inclusion of the town’s grants from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The act funneled federal money to towns and counties after the U.S. Congress approved it and President Joe Biden signed it in 2021. The $1.9 trillion package was intended to help communities combat and recover from public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ARPA funds can be used for a variety of projects, including infrastructure improvements.
The budget includes a 2.5% cost-of-living increases for employees.
The budget hearing will be during the commission’s regular monthly meeting Monday, June 13 in the town hall. The session will begin at 6 p.m. The budget must be adopted by June 30 and will go into effect July 1.
The meeting will be the last regular session for Mr. Steffey, who last month resigned, effective June 17, to become manager of Franklinton in the Raleigh area closer to his family.
He has worked for the town for more than five years, first as town administrator before becoming manager after the town amended its charter to create that position.
The town has agreed to hire former longtime Emerald Isle Manager Frank Rush as interim manager.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.