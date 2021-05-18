PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners want to make sure more maritime forest in Pine Knoll Shores is preserved in its natural state.
The board of commissioners met for its regular meeting Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Municipal Circle and online via Webinar. During the meeting, the board discussed a proposed conservation agreement for two town-owned lots to the immediate north and south of Roosevelt Boulevard.
While the board seemed in favor of approving a proposed 25-year conservation easement for the property, town attorney Neil Whitford advised waiting to take action so he and town manager Brian Kramer could review the proposal and determine what kind of conservation easements the board is legally authorized to approve.
The two lots total 15 acres.
Planning board member Bud Daniels said Wednesday at the board of commissioners meeting the planning board identified these lots as good opportunities for maritime forest conservation.
“Maritime Woods was a wake-up call,” Mr. Daniels said, referring to the subdivision under construction on a 9.33-acre lot at the eastern corner of Highway 58 and Pine Knoll Boulevard.
During the subdivision’s permitting process, residents and others came to public meetings to voice concerns about the potential loss of maritime forest due to the development.
Commissioner Bill Knecht said he thought it was premature to approve an easement Wednesday.
“I’m in favor of conservation,” he said, “but we don’t know enough about what we can and can’t do.”
In other news at Wednesday’s board meeting, commissioners unanimously adopted a new ordinance prohibiting certain items from being left unattended on the public beach from overnight. The board has discussed the ordinance since last August to address complaints from beach property owners and residents about personal items being left on the strand.
According to the ordinance language, items left between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day will be “marked with a sticker, once they are first discovered.” Marked items removed from the beach may not be returned to the beach for 48 hours after the date and time of the notice.
If unattended items aren’t removed within 24 hours of marking, the town will impound them for 30 days. If an impounded item isn’t collected, town officials will sell it.
This wasn’t the only ordinance change the board approved Wednesday. The board also unanimously approved amendments to Chapter 74 of the town code of ordinances to bring the ordinance into compliance with N.C. General Statute 160D, which affects local governments’ authority with building and development regulations.
“We’ve discussed these at every meeting since our (February) retreat,” Mayor John Brodman said.
The changes the amendments make include removing site and building plan reviews from the community appearance commission’s duties, prohibiting roofs over beach accesses, prohibiting town officials from requiring beach accesses to be unpainted and removing minimum area and room type requirements for single-family residences,
The following also occurred at Wednesday’s meeting:
- The board unanimously accepted bids from DNR of Galveston, Texas, for phases one and two standby emergency contracts in the event of hurricanes and other major disaster events. Police Chief Ryan Thompson said since only one bid was received for emergency pumping, that contract was going out to bid again.
- The board unanimously approved a budget ordinance to create a special revenue fund for an American Rescue Plan grant. Town finance director Julie Anderson said the town expects. $395,000.
- The board unanimously approved a wellhead protection plan. Mr. Kramer said this plan will be useful as a reference document, providing information on things like contaminant sources and required standoff distances from wells.
- Town planner Kevin Reed informed the board he’s received the preliminary plat for the proposed subdivision of property on Highway 58 which the Trinity Center owns. Mr. Reed said the planning board will receive the plat for review Tuesday, May 25.
- Mr. Kramer informed the board during his manager’s report the next budget meeting for the draft fiscal 2021-22 budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
- Mr. Kramer also informed the board he’s spoken with the N.C. Department of Transportation about a recent failure of storm drain lines on Arbor Vitae Drive and Cedar Road. He said NCDOT has begun taking bids on replacing these lines; however, there’s ongoing discussion between town staff and the department about who will pay for the project.
- Mr. Kramer also informed the board the town pedestrian planning group had a conference call recently with the N.C. Parks and Recreation Department and with the N.C. State Parks Service at Fort Macon State Park about creating a nature trail from the public safety building on Highway 58 to the public beach access parking lot at the Inn of Pine Knoll Shores. Mr. Kramer said they “didn’t turn down” the idea, but they asked town officials to get input from NCDOT, since any widening of Highway 58 may affect the right-of-way along it.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.