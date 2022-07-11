ONSLOW COUNTY — Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies and others continue to investigate human remains found on Huggins Island near Hammocks Beach State Park on Saturday, but believe the remains are likely those of a missing kayaker, Warren Liner, 73, who went missing Dec. 31, 2021.
On July 9, at approximately 3 p.m., deputies responded to Huggins Island regarding human remains found by teenagers while they were exploring the island.
While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, pending further examination by the Onslow medical examiner, preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe that the remains are that of Mr. Liner, who went missing after going on a solo kayaking trip in Bogue Inlet near Emerald Isle.
Mr. Liner’s kayak and life jacket were recovered during the search on Bear Island, but his body was not.
The search of the area and investigation Saturday included members of the U.S. Coast Guard, N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and N.C. Park Service.
The N.C. Park Service was doing a grid search for additional evidence Monday.
The investigation continues and is being conducted by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
