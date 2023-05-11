MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Aging Services is celebrating May as Older Americans Month by holding its annual Senior Lifestyle Expo.
The event will be 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 19 at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, 3820 Galantis Drive in Morehead City.
Carteret County Aging Services has organized the expo, which benefits the Carteret County Friends of Aging.
The expo will provide both seniors and caregivers the opportunity to learn more about the multitude of services offered by Carteret County and other government agencies and community partners.
“Senior citizens make Carteret County their home because of all the wonderful activities, programs, and businesses we have here, so we want to ensure that they can access the information they need about services and resources that can benefit them and their families,” Aging Services Director Kisha Williams said in a press release about the expo. “The Senior Lifestyle Expo is the perfect place to learn about services from our county and our many community and state partners. We want them to be healthier and happier through wellness activities.”
This year’s Senior Lifestyle Expo is expected to feature numerous departments, agencies and providers. They include Carteret County Department of Social Services, Carteret County Health Department, Carteret County Register of Deeds Office, Carteret County Parks and Recreation, Carteret County Emergency Services, Carteret County Human Resources, Carteret County Tax Administration Office, Carteret County Veterans Services, Carteret County Board of Elections, Carteret County Rape Crisis, Carteret Health Care, Smooth Transitions of Eastern NC, Croatan Ridge Nursing & Rehab, Liberty Home Care and Hospice Services, PruittHealth, Arosa Care Elevated, Carteret House, Living with Guidance Home Healthcare, 3HC Home Health and Hospice Care, Inc., Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Noe Funeral Service, AARP North Carolina, NC Senior Health Insurance program, Carteret County Senior Games and Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging.
For more information on programs, services and events being held at the Leon Mann, Jr. Enrichment Center, including the Senior Lifestyle Expo, visit carteretcountync.gov, or call 252-247-2626.
