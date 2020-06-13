CAMP LEJEUNE – Officials are investigating a shooting/stabbing incident that left one person dead and one seriously injured aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Saturday.
According to a release, patrol officers with Camp Lejeune’s Provost Marshal’s Office responded to a 911 call at an on-base residence at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday and discovered one male individual deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and another male seriously injured with multiple stab wounds. The stabbing victim was transported to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and is currently being treated for his injuries.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The name of the deceased will be released 24 hours after the notification of next of kin. There are no further details at this time. For all NCIS inquiries, please email ncispublicaffairs@ncis.navy.mil.
