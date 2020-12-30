As culinary building nears completion, CCC adapts programs

MOREHEAD CITY — In March when the coronavirus brought much to a standstill, it was clear the culinary and hospitality businesses would be impacted.
Like the hospitality businesses, the coronavirus pandemic also affected Carteret Community College in its efforts to educate future workers in the field. Instructors had to rethink the curriculum and how they taught students. Now, instructors are teaching in a COVID-safe environment — taking temperatures at the door, wearing masks and having the students remain 6 feet apart in the kitchens and classrooms.
Teaching 6 feet apart has proven tricky in some programs due to the small culinary kitchens. However, the programs will move into the new Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center in January.
Instructors are also trying to move any part of instruction they can online. However, the programs do have some lab classes where the students need to be onsite for hands-on learning.
“I have some students who are reluctant to come to the in-person labs, because they are worried about getting Coronavirus,” Chef Charles Park, chairman for Hospitality, Culinary and Baking & Pastry Arts at CCC, said. “We are wearing masks, offer face shields, wash our hands and are six-feet apart, but some students are still concerned. I have rearranged some of my class meeting times so the classes don’t overlap in the kitchens and less students are in the kitchen at a time. Right now, we have three to six students in the kitchen at a time.”
The instructors are also teaching students safety procedures as part of the curriculum and how to address concerns patrons have. Another component of hospitality instruction during a pandemic is to teach the students how to be open to change and think creatively, which will help their future businesses survive.
“We are teaching students that during 2020 and times of crisis that they are going to have to adjust their business plans,” instructor Shana Olmstead said. “Normally, we teach our students to create a business plan, stick to it and make changes as necessary. In 2020, that scenario is not possible. Creative thinking and business survival instincts are the best tools we can equip our students with.”
Ms. Olmstead explained that in the current conditions, some restaurant owners are open for limited hours. They are challenged with how to bring in enough business during those hours, and at 50% capacity, to be able to continue operating.
“No restaurant prepared that scenario in their business plans,” Ms. Olmstead said. “But, this is 2020. Everything we knew went out the window.”
Tourism is Carteret County’s largest industry sector. Many local businesses depend on CCC to educate their future workers.
“My wish is that Carteret County businesses will see this new Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center and know that Carteret Community College hasn’t given up on the hospitality and restaurant industry. In the middle of this crisis, the college continues to build this beautiful building and that it’s more than classrooms, it is a symbol of hope,” Ms. Olmstead said. “While times are tough for our industry right now, Carteret Community College hasn’t given up hope that we will come out of this crisis stronger and better.”
