Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities charge man with attempted first degree murder after alleged gunfire exchange, standoff
- Cannon resigns post as Carteret County health director
- Sheriff’s office arrests 7 after community tips lead to drug bust
- Sheriff’s office conducts raid, arrests Newport woman suspected of trafficking
- NC, Carteret County expand vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older
- Juvenile seal enjoys winter sun on Emerald Isle strand
- Carteret County reports 4 COVID-19 deaths over weekend
- Health director appeals for patience as COVID-19 vaccinations continue
- County reports uptick in active cases, hospitalizations Thursday
- County Health Department starts vaccinating those age 75 and older
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Social media fix? (110)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Follow the money (76)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Surely there is a more appropriate place (68)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The conversation we should be having (44)
- Murphy condemns violence on Capitol Hill (43)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Repent and ask for forgiveness (35)
- Murphy opposes impeachment, use of 25th Amendment against Trump (24)
- Emerald Isle to consider increases to paid parking, reduced beach driving season (24)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: “We, the people . . . “ (20)
- EDITORIAL: Cooper’s COVID-19 response needs legislative oversight (17)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.