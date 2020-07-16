Carteret County planners recommend campground zonings

BEAUFORT — Some new recreational campground facilities could soon be popping up around Carteret County with the planning commission’s recommendation of two requests Monday evening.
The Carteret County Planning Commission met at the administration complex in Beaufort to consider the rezoning requests and other planning matters. The board makes recommendations to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners for final approval or denial.
The first campground-related request came from Richard Collette, who is seeking to rezone 291, 307 and 329 Core Creek Road, Beaufort, from B-2 (marine business district) to RCP (recreational camper park district). In addition, Mr. Collette requests rezoning for a 0.353-acre portion of 331 Core Creek Road from RCP to R-15 (single-family residential district).
Mr. Collette operates Beaufort Waterway RV Park, an existing campground adjacent to the property in question.
Nearby resident Michael Merrell spoke up to say while he had “no issue” with the campground plan in general, he wanted reassurance that two leased residences on the property being rezoned from B-2 to RCP will remain there. He also noted he has some concerns about drainage in the area.
“Ninety-five percent of what Richard’s asking to do I have no problem with, he seems to do a real good job with the campground down there,” he said.
Ron Cullipher of local engineering firm the Cullipher Group didn’t guarantee whether the residences will remain, but he pointed out the present B-2 zoning is actually more intense than the proposed RCP zoning.
“He’s (Mr. Collette) trying to work with developing a master plan for this community. B-2 does allow a lot more uses than the RCP, RCP is more restrictive,” Mr. Cullipher said. “There’s a 40-foot buffer that will be required up against the highway, so the screening will take place naturally by the ordinances that are there.”
The commission voted 5-0, with member Scott Eckholdt recusing himself due to a potential conflict of interest related to the property, to recommend the rezoning request to county commissioners for final approval.
The second campground rezoning request was for a 12.16-acre property located approximately 1,000 feet north of the Highway 24 and Nine Mile Road intersection in Newport. The applicant, Roger Corbett, wants to change the zoning from B-1 (general business district) to RCP.
Mr. Eckholdt questioned why the applicant is requesting the change when the county approved a rezoning from R-15 to B-1 for the same property last year. Mr. Cullipher, again representing the applicant, said he understands Mr. Corbett’s plans for the property have changed.
Angela Burns, district manager for Equity LifeStyle Properties, which owns a manufactured home park close to the property in question, spoke in opposition to the rezoning request. She said campgrounds can get noisy and potentially disturb nearby residents.
“We spent a lot of time cleaning up Bogue Pines and making it a nice residential community. We’ve put 48 homes in there and sold them to a nice, quiet neighborhood,” she said. “…I feel like this would be a bad decision for our property.”
Ms. Burns also expressed concern over the possibility of increased traffic congestion in the area if the campground plan is carried out.
The planning commission noted there would be a buffer surrounding the campground, plus the plans need to go through a couple more rounds of approval before the campground can be built. The commission voted 5-1, with Mr. Eckholdt opposed, to recommend the request.
The commission also recommended the following items Monday:
- A request from Academy Field LLC for a letter of credit to bond infrastructure improvements for Cape Point Village subdivision phase two to be located at 1200 Island Road on Harkers Island.
- A request from James Johner to rezone a 12-acre property at 1671 Highway 101, Beaufort, from R-15M (single-family residential) to IW-CU (industrial and wholesale, conditional district) with certain conditions.
- A proposed text amendment to article 1102 of the zoning ordinance reducing the minimum number of units for development of a residential hotel from 10 to five.
- A request from Timothy and Dana Lawing for a variance from article 6-3 and 6-5 of the Carteret County Down East Conservation Ordinance for property at 112 Jennifer Drive on Harkers Island to allow encroachment of a deck into the setback.
- A request from Ellis and Christy Willis for a variance from article 6-5 of the DECO for property at 1258 Highway 70 in Stacy to allow encroachment of a front porch.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.