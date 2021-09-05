School system test scores above state average, decline from previous years

BEAUFORT —Carteret County schools’ state test scores for 2020-21 were about 16% above the state average.
However, like all school districts across the state, overall performance declined and can’t accurately be compared to the previous year due to lack of testing data for 2019-20 because COVID-19 altered school schedules.
In addition, the county’s graduation rate declined and was below the state average for 2020-21.
According to results released Wednesday during the State Board of Education meeting in Raleigh, 61.1% of Carteret County students scored proficient, or at Level III, on state end-of-grade (EOG) and end-of-course (EOC) tests. That compares to 45.4% of students statewide.
No EOG or EOC test data was reported in 2019-20, so the closest comparison for performance on the state tests was from 2018-19, when 72.7% of county students scored proficient on the tests. Statewide, 58.8% of students scored proficient in 2018-19.
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, in a press statement Wednesday, said the school system would continue to monitor and work with students who have fallen behind during the pandemic.
“Carteret County Public Schools anticipated a decline in proficiency rates given the fact the students and staff had been in remote and hybrid learning environments since March of the 2019-20 school year,” he said.
“The 2020-21 school year data does not indicate the quality of instruction has declined in the Carteret County Public School System,” he continued. “This data shows that many of our students continued to demonstrate proficiency during the end-of-grade and end-of-course exams. For our students that still need support toward achieving proficiency, Carteret County Public Schools is committed to maximizing our efforts to ensure that all students receive high quality instruction targeted at filling in gaps in our learners’ academic profiles.”
He praised teachers, staff and families for persevering during such difficult instructional times.
The student achievement data for the 2020-21 school year is based on end-of-grade tests in grades three through eight and high school end-of-course tests. The exams are aligned to the N.C. Standard Course of Study in English language arts (reading), math and science.
Due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Education has waived accountability requirements for North Carolina and other states. In addition, the N.C. General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper waived state accountability rules, including the calculation and reporting of A-F school performance grades and growth analysis.
According to a press release issued Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, state school leaders acknowledged student performance statewide fell because of disruptions in classroom instruction during the pandemic.
“Results from state testing for the 2020-21 school year released today are an indicator of the formidable challenges that students and educators across North Carolina faced during one of the most severe disruptions to public education the state and nation have ever confronted,” the press release stated. “Tests designed to be administered at the same time and based on typical face-to-face classroom instruction were taken under widely varying conditions, often after an entire year of atypical, remote instruction.”
In anticipation of the decline in academic performance, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt and the State Board of Education launched the Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration early this year to support public schools statewide now focused on accelerating the pace of learning for all students.
Graduation rates, ACT scores
In addition to test score results, the state released graduation rates for 2020-21, showing that the county’s rate fell from the previous year and was below the state average.
The report showed that 84.5% of county students completed high school in four years or less in 2020-21. That compares to 85.9% the previous year.
The 2020-21 graduation rate is below the state average of 86.9%. The state rate fell from 87.6% in 2019-20.
The graduation rate for each high school was: Croatan, 88.9%, down from 94% the previous year; East Carteret, 89.5%, up from 87.6% the previous year; and West Carteret, 79.3%, down from 80.2% the previous year.
The state also released results of the 2020-21 ACT college readiness exam administered to all juniors. County juniors outperformed their peers’ average, with 69.1% of Carteret County juniors testing college-ready, compared to 55.2% statewide. The results show the percentage of juniors who achieve a composite score of 17, the minimum admission requirement set by the University of North Carolina system.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.